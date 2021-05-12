Epic-Apple Case Judge Hints at App Store Concessions

(Bloomberg) – The judge overseeing the controversial lawsuit between Epic Games Inc. and Apple Inc. hinted at a concession that would make the iPhone maker allow developers to inform users through their mobile apps that they can buy virtual products. on the web at a cheaper cost.

Yvonne González Rogers, the United States District Judge, appeared to seek a middle ground as she listened to economists called in by both companies as expert witnesses in a case that threatens to disrupt the multibillion-dollar market for applications running on mobile phones around the world.

The judge questioned Apple’s app store rule that prevents developers from including a link or other information in their apps that may lead store users to buy virtual products online at a reduced price elsewhere. Anti-redirection policy is at the core of Epic’s argument that Apple maintains a virtual monopoly and profits by prohibiting developers from offering alternative payment options in their applications.

“What’s wrong with consumers having a choice, anyway?” González Rogers asked Richard Schmalensee, an economist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who testified Wednesday as an expert witness for Apple in the second week of trial in Oakland, California.

His question was rejected by Schmalensee, who noted that the US Supreme Court, in a 2018 ruling, dismissed a lawsuit that accused American Express Co. of thwarting competition by prohibiting merchants from directing customers to cards. with lower rates.

“If the app provider can say, ‘if you press this button you can buy it for less money,’ that means the App Store can’t collect its commission,” said Schmalensee. That amounts to “undermining” Apple’s app store sales, he said.

González Rogers said he did not believe the situations were “in fact the same.” In stores, customers can see signs that say they can use Visa, MasterCard, and other credit card options, unlike the App Store. “Visual indications of the options do not exist in this circumstance.”

The fight broke out last year when Apple pulled Epic’s hit game Fortnite from the App Store after Epic allowed users to purchase virtual currencies to purchase game updates through its own payment system.

“If Apple didn’t have these rules, would the problem be solved?” Rogers asked Epic economist David Evans, who also rejected the midpoint solution when he was on the witness stand Tuesday.

“That wouldn’t take away the market power that Apple has here, but it would certainly diminish it,” Evans said. For many apps, including gaming apps that don’t have alternative payment systems, “it wouldn’t be a great solution,” he said.

