1920: One hundred years ago, Karol Wojtyla was born in Krakow (Poland), who in 1978 became Pope John Paul II, at 58 years of age, the youngest pontiff of the 20th century and the first non-Italian since the 16th century .

1803.- General Dessalines gives Haiti the national flag.

1804.- The French Senate proclaims General Bonaparte Emperor, with the name of Napoleon I.

1811.- The people of the River Plate win over the Spanish, near Montevideo, the “battle of the stones”, which marked the first military success in the American colonies, after the May 1810 uprising in Argentina.

1845.- The infant Carlos María Isidro abdicates his alleged rights to the Crown of Spain in his son Carlos Luis de Borbón.

1875.- An earthquake causes two thousand deaths and destroys the Colombian city of Cúcuta.

1904.- The international agreement is signed in Paris to ensure effective protection against criminal trafficking called white slavery.

1910.- The Earth crosses the tail of Halley’s Comet, with which it meets every 75 years.

1980.- Fernando Belaúnde Terry is elected President of Peru.

1989.- The Lithuanian Parliament modifies its Constitution and proclaims the sovereignty of the Lithuanian people.

1990.- The finance ministers of the RFA and the GDR, Theo Waigel and Walter Rombers, sign in Bonn the treaty of monetary, economic and social union, the first step for the reunification of Germany.

1991.- The V Andean Presidential Council signs the “Caracas Act” for the creation of a regional free trade area from 1992 and a common market in the area from 1995.

1993.- Pope John Paul II proclaims Saint John of the Cross patron saint of Spanish-language poets.

1994.- Mexico enters the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

.- Former President of Venezuela Carlos Andrés Pérez is arrested for embezzlement and intentional embezzlement and enters the El Junquito penitentiary.

2009.- Sri Lankan Army proclaims the “military defeat” of the Tamil guerrilla after 26 years at war.

2012.- Facebook debuts on the New York Stock Exchange.

2014.- At least 33 children and an adult are burned to death when the bus on which they were traveling caught fire in the town of Fundación, northern Colombia.

2015.- 94 people die in Colombia due to an avalanche caused by the rains.

2016.- José Dirceu, one of the most influential men in the Lula da Silva government, is sentenced to 23 years in prison in the Petrobras case.

2017.- Facebook is fined 110 million euros by the European Commission for “misleading” data in the WhatsApp purchase.

2018.- A Cubana de Aviación plane crashes near Havana and 107 of the 110 people on board died.

.- Ten people were killed in a shooting carried out by a 17-year-old boy at a high school in Texas (USA).

2018.- 34 Chilean bishops resign for sexual abuse committed by priests with total impunity and silenced for decades.

2019.- The Austrian Government falls due to a corruption scandal of the vice-chancellor and ultra-Heinz-Christian Strache leader.

BIRTHS

1868.- Nicholas Romanov, last czar of Russia.

1872.- Bertrand Russell, English mathematician and philosopher.

1883.- Walter Gropius, architect creator of the “Bauhaus”.

1895.- Augusto César Sandino, Nicaraguan guerrilla.

1897: Frank Capra, American film director.

1918.- Manuel Pertegaz, Spanish designer.

1937.- Jacques Santer, Luxembourg politician.

DEATHS

1909.- Isaac Albéniz, Spanish composer and pianist.

1911.- Gustav Mahler, Austrian composer.

1995.- Juan Gyenes, Spanish photographer.

2008.- Joseph Pevney, American actor and director.

2010.- Eduardo Sanguineti, Italian writer.

2017.- Roger Ailes, former president of the American Fox News channel.

2018.- Nicole Fontaine, former French Minister and former President of the European Parliament.

.- Eric McLuhan, Canadian communication expert.

2019.- Analia Gadé, Spanish-Argentine actress.

