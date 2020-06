Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. . / JuanJo Martín

1968: 73 people die and more than 100 are injured when panic breaks out in a soccer match between River Plate and Boca Junior, the greatest tragedy in the history of soccer in Argentina.

1972: Zinedine Zidane, footballer and French coach, is born.

2016: United Kingdom decides to leave the EU after supporting 52% of the population in a historic referendum.

