Mexican singer Paulina Rubio. . / Ramón de la Rocha / Archive

(Ramón de la Rocha /)

1972: Five men are arrested after being caught trying to rob the Watergate building, the seat of the Democratic Party in Washington. The « Watergate » begins

1973: Paulina Rubio, Mexican singer, is born.

1991: The South African Parliament repeals « apartheid » – the system of racial segregation in force since 1950 in South Africa and Nambia.

The post Ephemeris of June 17 appeared first on Analogik.