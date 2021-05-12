EOS and YFI lead altcoins higher as Bitcoin and Ether bounce from swinging lows

Compartir

Markets mixed on May 11 as Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded from Monday’s slide to $ 53,000 bouncing to $ 56,862, but the digital asset still finds resistance at the $ 57,000 level.

Ether (ETH) also made its way above $ 4,100, but according to Cointelegraph analyst Marcel Pechman, the bullish sentiment for Ether observed in recent weeks has started to fade as traders wonder if the new highs historical data will be sustainable in the short term.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that Bitcoin bulls defended a late-night selloff on May 10 that briefly pushed the price of BTC below $ 54,000 before dip buyers absorbed orders for sale and raise the price above $ 56,000.

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

blue-chip While blue-chip cryptocurrencies have stalled in a side market, dog-themed meme coins, including Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogelon Mars (ELON), have followed the lead of Dogecoin (DOGE) and seen how their prices skyrocket for triple-digit profits.

Ethereum bulls take a brief breather

Bitcoin’s limited range trading between $ 50,000 and $ 60,000 in recent weeks can be attributed in part to the rise in the price of Ether, which has caught the attention of institutional investors seeking exposure to more than just BTC. The growing demand for Ether can be clearly seen in the price action of the ETH / BTC pair.

ETH / BTC 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

According to David Lifchitz, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at ExoAlpha, Ether’s recent all-time high was due in part to a “continued rotation out of Bitcoin” that helped propel the price of Ether “up to $ 4,214 before suddenly vomiting to $ 4,214. 3,658 (-13% in one hour) “.

The slowdown in the crypto market coincided with a sell-off in the US equity markets, hitting the NASDAQ heavy-tech index especially hard. Lifchitz noted that Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies were finally able to “recoup half the loss from the high.”

While the liquidation “could be explained by some correlation trades leading to rapid profit-taking in cryptocurrencies,” Lifchitz also pointed to the possibility of a more organized liquidation in which some traders took advantage of foamy market conditions.

Lifchitz said:

“It could also have been a staged sell-off, as Ethereum was at its ATH after a steamy trip (i.e. ETH was vulnerable to a quick drop) to scare weak hands off and shake them up, triggering a cascading sell-off effect. , before buying again. Low priced ETH, as evidenced by the even higher volume to buy right after the sell off. “

Lifchitz noted that only:

“Twenty-four hours later, Bitcoin is back in the middle of its twilight zone ($ 50,000 to $ 60,000) and Ether is slowly climbing above $ 4K. So all in all, it was an ordinary day in the land of cryptocurrencies. “

Ben Lilly, co-founder and analyst at Jarvis Labs, offered more insight into market movements over the past week, highlighting an increase in on-chain profit-taking over the past week that had “a lot of capital invested in altcoins. “

Lilly said:

“As capital moved from one currency to another, the gains were made as Bitcoin traded sideways. What we saw on May 10 was the end of this phase ”.

Altcoins lead the market highest

The overall altcoin market was buffeted by bearish movements seen in the largest-cap cryptocurrencies. EOS led the day with a 50% jump that took the price to $ 13.92 after Block.one announced that it had secured $ 10 billion in funding to launch an EOS-based cryptocurrency exchange called Bullish Global.

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

Yearn.finance (YFI) managed to break out of the trading range it had been stuck in to rise 58% to a new high above $ 80,000, while the price of Revain (REV) soared 130% to reach a multiple. maximum for the year at $ 0.049.

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is now $ 2.474 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 42.8%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.