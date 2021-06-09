Enzo Zidane signs for Rodez

06/09/2021 at 7:15 PM CEST

Enzo Zidane, the son of the former Real Madrid coach, returns to football. After eight months of inactivity he signed for Rodez Aveyron, to which the footballer arrives free. He will debut in the French second division at the age of 26.

After a bittersweet stage in Almería, where he only played four games in eight months, he joined Rodez. With the number ‘5’ on his back, he looks for the participation that he did not have in his previous teams. The club, which finished 15th in Ligue 2 last season, presented it like this: “Enzo joins Rodez Aveyron Football with humility and a desire to have fun again. Endowed with strong technical qualities, comfortable in confined spaces and with a precise ball hit “.

Le RAF a le privilège de vous annoncer l’arrivée de 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐨 𝐙𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐞 sous les couleurs Sang & Or 🔥 Âgé from 26 years old, the principally evolved in premiere et deuxième division espagnole 🇪🇸 Welcome Enzo ❤️💛 Plus d’infos ➡️ https://t.co/uXjMRjz3E3 pic.twitter.com/4c0GyPAEgX – Rodez Aveyron Foot (@OfficielRAF) June 9, 2021

Enzo’s debut in professional football was with Real Madrid. From 2014 to 2017 he played with Castilla, where he even debuted with the first team in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Although it ended, too, without having participation. That year he had a short-lived experience with Deportivo Alavés, until signing for Laussane Sport for two seasons. The last season he was on loan at Rayo Majadahonda until signing for CD Aves. He was in Porto from 2019 to 2020, when he signed for Almería, where he barely played minutes with the team. TOtime, in his mother’s hometown, and in the club where Zinedine is a shareholder, he seeks to feel like a footballer again.