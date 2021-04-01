Enzo Zidane, possible reinforcement for David Beckham

04/01/2021 at 8:15 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former Almería midfielder, Enzo Zidane, might join Inter Miami in the MLS after having been on probation during the season, according to ESPN. The son of Zidane, Real Madrid coach, is currently without equipment after terminating contract with Almería last October.

The team trained by David Beckham would be willing to sign Enzo Zidane to reinforce his core for the start of the MLS season. The good relations between the two technicians, who coincided in the white team, would have been the key for Enzo Zidane may have been on trial for Inter Miami.

French, who He made his debut with Real Madrid’s first team in 2016, has been through countless clubs since his professional debut: Deportivo Alavés, Lausanne-Sport, Rayo Majadahonda, Desportivo Aves and Almería.

Waiting for a new opportunity

Enzo Zidane is currently without a team. Of course attacking midfielder or playmaker, the Frenchman has acted as a winger and even as a pivot throughout his career. With 155 official matches behind him, the son of Zinedine Zidane has scored a total of 12 goals and has distributed 20 assistance between all his stages.

After not counting for the Almería coach, where he only played four games, the Andalusian team decided to terminate their contract last October and the midfielder is waiting to find a club.