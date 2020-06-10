A party of birthday culminated in tragedy when Enzo, the celebrated little four-year-old, was murdered for a man who was not invited to the celebration.

The terrible event occurred on Sunday June 7 in Piabetá, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when the minor, his family, friends and some acquaintances were in a party of birthday with the theme of ‘Hulk’.

#justicaporenzo vontade to crash and surreal. Enzo, that papai do céu protect you from the top, and that you will faça muita festa with all of you super-heroes. Over here, we will continue to look for justice for you. – Maria Eduarda (@ doubsts1215) June 10, 2020

According to local media reports, Enzo was in his long-awaited celebration when a 21-year-old man, who had not originally been invited by the parents, he shot him with a gun and took his life.

The subject detained in preventive detention is identified as Pedro Vinícius de Souza Pedidor, a former soldier who was at the scene because he was a friend of an acquaintance of the minor’s parents. murdered.

Nesta manhã, fomos surpreendidos pela notícia da morte de uma criança, or menino Enzo, dweller of Piabetá, 4 years old. Filho de um cara muito conhecido em Magé, or Douglas Brazil. Second as information, or shot foi feito by a person who was in the party with a weapon. ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/QivRDRnX5f – 16th FAMILY – MAGÉ (@ fjv_16fml) June 8, 2020

Why did the stranger shoot Enzo?

The person responsible for the murder has referred to several versions of what happened; He told the authorities that it was accidental, when the weapon he was carrying fell to the ground and shot itself. However, the sister of Enzo He assured that he said something else:

“He said the gun fell and went off. Then he said he found the gun in the front. And after that Enzo he tried to take his gun. Then he said that Enzo she tried to hug him and the gun went off. No one understands, there is no explanation for this, ”he said.

✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 #justicaporenzo #BlackLivesMatter #VidasNegrasImportam pic.twitter.com/tEHxwBqGbf – 🐍 ☾☼ (@hippiejuliaa) June 10, 2020

For their part, the child’s parents have their respective point of view about what happened in the party of birthday: the mother, Vanessa Maurício Maia, reported having heard Pedro Vinícius de Souza Pedidor arguing with the children and that the bullet was then heard.

The father, Douglas dos Santos, stated that the prisoner hugged Enzo and shot him: “He hugged my son and shot him in the chest (…) After what happened, my wife put my son in the car with his sister, they took him to the hospital and I stayed here. I stood here asking the boy: What did you do? What did you do to my son?

The small murdered He was buried this Tuesday, June 9, and his assailant is being held and accused of illegal carrying of the weapon and wrongful death with no intention of killing.

Enzo, a 4y / o, was killed at his birthday party after an uninvited 21y / o got in and shot him on the chest. Enzo favorite superhero was The Hulk … “Dad, I’m gonna be super strong, just like Hulk.” He was asking about his big day for a month “Is it tomorrow, daddy?” # JustiçaPorEnzo pic.twitter.com/JdDQinIAOB – ally ⧗ ︽✵︽ (@marvelxtina) June 9, 2020

