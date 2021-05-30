Enzo Couacaud achieves the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of tennis player Egor Gerasimov

05/30/2021

On at 18:31 CEST

Enzo Couacaud, French, number 177 in the ATP, won in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros by 7 (7) -6 (3), 6-4 and 6-3 in two hours and eighteen minutes to Egor Gerasimov, Belarusian tennis player, number 78 of the ATP. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

Gerasimov managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while the French tennis player did it 4 times. Likewise, the Frenchman had a 54% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 64% of the service points, while his opponent’s data is 64% effective, 3 double faults and 58% of points obtained at service.

The French player will face the Spanish player in the final 30s of the tournament Pablo Carreño-Busta, number 12 and seeded number 12, next Tuesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) face a total of 239 tennis players. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous rounds of the championship and the guests. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.