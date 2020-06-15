Santo Domingo, RD.

Today marks the 61st anniversary of the arrival of the heroes of Constanza, Maimon and Estero Hondo, who sought to overthrow the dictatorial regime of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina, who for 31 years ruled the country on the basis of blood and fire.

The intention was to decapitate the regime and although it was not possible, the brave men who came to fight planted the seed of freedom that the Dominican Republic so much needed at that time.

From there, in 1959, the dictatorship could only survive for two more years until the tyrant was executed on the now Highway 30 de Mayo.

On the occasion of this historic date, this newspaper has prepared an audiovisual account of the events of those days, which we present below.

June 14, 1959

At three in the afternoon of June 14, 1959, some 54 expeditionaries, including Enrique Jiménez Moya and the Cuban Delio Gómez Ochoa, left the Sierra Maestra, in Cuba, bound for the Dominican Republic.

The main mission was to overthrow the tyrant Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina with the support of the Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

“Dominican people: the hour of liberation has arrived. The democratic awakening of America, in growing and irrepressible boom, reaches our Homeland. After having swept with the tyrannies of Rojas Pinilla, Perón, Pérez Jiménez, Fulgencio Batista and others who are teetering on the threshold of defeat, the Dominican Liberation Army is already fighting, with unwavering decision, in our plains and mountains , he is willing to destroy forever the yoke of oppression and barbarism ”, were the words in the manifesto read by Jiménez Moya.

Around six o’clock in the afternoon the Venezuelan pilot Julio César Rodríguez made a landing without complications, but he was not alone inside. The plane, which was a Curtiss model, had 56 armed men belonging to the Dominican Liberation Movement inside. He landed in Constanza, in the La Vega province.

Jiménez Moya asked five companions to be the first to disembark to face whatever appeared.

Historical data indicates that at the time the fortress had few military personnel, but then some cars approached and an exchange of bullets began.

At first the revolutionaries had no plans to land in Constance, but in the middle of the flight they changed their plans. At first they were going to land on the plain of San Juan de la Maguana, a province in the south of the country.

The initial idea was aborted because Juan de Dios Ventura, a pilot who deserted in the ranks of the tyrant Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina, warned them that the dictator had ordered ditches to be made in different parts of San Juan. Someone had given them away.

In the San Juan area, he had cut down many trees to make landing difficult.

In an interview for Listín Diario, published on July 7, 2010, the Cuban commander Delio Gómez Ochoa, one of the leaders of the June 14, 1959 expedition, indicated that communication devices had been brought from Cuba within the mountains . However, these were not used because they were attacked when landing at the Constanta military airport.

After the military attack, the group was divided into two camps: one led by Enrique Jiménez Moya, head of all the expeditions, which had 34 men, the other by Delio Gómez Ochoa, with 20 guerrillas.

During the intense persecutions and bombings, Gómez Ochoa, Pablito Mirabal, Alfredo Almonte Pacheco, Poncio Pou Saleta, Mayobanex Vargas and Francisco Medardo Germán survived with hunger and exhaustion, who were tortured but later released.

“There was water in the mountains, places to subsist with food supplies for troops in irregular or guerrilla warfare,” he added.

On July 11, 1959, Gómez Ochoa and Mirabal were captured.

Ship of Constance

The ship had to return to Cuba, where they returned with anti-tank mines that they planned to use against the Trujillo military.

These weapons and devices were created in Cuba, and had served to attack war tanks of the army of the Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista during the so-called “Cuban Revolution.”

The guerrilla group had a plan B, which could not be carried out as desired at the time. While the more than 50 revolutionaries traveled to Constanza, another hundred men kept training in the mountains of Havana, Cuba. But in the midst of the clashes, a fatal accident occurred, one of the coaches detonated a grenade that killed a part of the youth.

Gómez Ochoa said that at that time he was convinced that they could end the three decades of Trujillo’s tyranny, but admitted that there was a lack of organization within the group of guerrillas and also little inspiration to fight towards the Dominican people.

After the failed plan, they thought that after three months they could provoke a reaction within the town to overthrow Trujillo.

Although Rafael Leónidas Trujillo kept strict control of the information published in the media of the time, in parts of Santo Domingo and Santiago, two of the most important cities in the country, he spread the word in economic and political centers about the combat happened at Constance airport.

It was also reported that the military confiscated all kinds of vehicles to enter troops that were heading towards Puerto Plata, specifically Estero Hondo, where fighting also occurred.

Given the rumors of what was happening in the country, the dictatorship chose to offer information about the landing in Constanza, speaking in favor of Trujillo’s troops.

On June 13, a second group left for Maimón and Estero Hondo, in Puerto Plata, to try to defeat the Trujillo regime. The group of 144 expeditionaries, led by José Horacio Rodríguez and José Antonio Campos Navarro, arrived by Maimón and Estero Hondo after several difficulties on the boats Carmen Elsa and La Tinima, which set sail from Nipe Bay in Cuba.

What they did not know was that the calieses of the Military Intelligence Service (SIM), the wide network of informants during the dictatorial regime, were aware of the plans for this new landing and that, to their surprise, they were being awaited by the Navy of War.

Those who were arrested were taken to the San Isidro Air Base, where Ramfis Trujillo ordered torture against the expedition members, who were later shot and thrown into mass graves.

In total, the expeditionaries were 211 Dominicans, 20 Cubans, 13 Venezuelans, nine Puerto Ricans, three Americans, three Spaniards, one Guatemalan and one Nicaraguan.

Mayobanex Vargas, one of the survivors of the June 14, 1959 expedition, told Listin Diario that he was 23 years old at the time and that they spent 26 days in the mountains and no one approached them.

In the interview with this newspaper, he stated that Constanza was not the best place to disembark due to lack of food.

Seeing the difficulties in obtaining food, he proposed to the Cuban commander Delio Gómez Ochoa that they go to Bonao, where he claimed there were many provisions.

On the other hand, Radhamés Rodríguez Gómez, who was the coordinator of the June 14 Movement in La Romana, said that this city was one of the main ones in creating social awareness to stop the Trujillo dictatorship.

In an interview for Listín Diario, Rodríguez Gómez stated that among his functions within the movement were attracting people to the plan and giving texts with revolutionary ideas.

But it also had more complicated functions such as searching for “onion clocks,” which were sent to make bombs and other explosive devices.

One of the bombs was intended to be exploited at the La Romana recreational club, one day when the tyrant was visiting.

Members’ restraints Movement

The June 14 Movement was a political organization created with the purpose of ending the Trujillo dictatorship, and which honored those young people who lost their lives in the struggles of Constanza, Maimón and Estero Hondo.

The president of this organization was Manuel Aurelio Tavares Justo (Manolo), who also had Leandro Guzmán, Pipe Faxa, Pedro González, Minerva Mirabal, among others, as leaders.

During an interview with Listín Diario, Fernando Cueto said that when the June 14 Movement was organized it was made up of groups led by Fernando Cueto, Juan Carlos Morales and Germán Silverio.

Moliné Pichardo informed him that he should go to Santo Domingo to organize a group against Trujillo where Manolo Tavares Justo, Leandro Guzmán and Cayeyo Crisanty would be.

At the meeting of January 10, 1960, in Mao, headed by Manolo Tavárez Justo, the name of the “June 14 Movement” was decided.

In the meeting Cueto indicated that weapons should be demanded to fight against the dictatorship.

Mayobanex Vargas said that after Manolo and other leaders were arrested, he was also detained on January 20, 1960, moments when he was leaving an audience in San Pedro de Macorís.

He remembered that he was having lunch at his in-laws’ house when a captain asked about him and later arrested him. “They grabbed me and took me to the Fortress,” he said in an interview for Listín Diario published on June 12, 2010.

Although he declared that he did not know anyone from the Movement, he was beaten with a cable that wounded his entire back. That night he was transferred in a Volkswagen “brush” car to the La 40 prison, used as a torture center during the Trujillo dictatorship.

While he was locked up, he was “massacred” with the torture he received along with other colleagues.

Trujillo execution

A vast conspiracy made up of various groups, one of action, another political and another military, who had the responsibility first of executing the tyrant and then proceeding to a second phase consisting of capturing the Trujillo family and its main backyards, with the in order to provoke a change in the political and military leadership of the regime.

The so-called “action group or avenue” was responsible for carrying out the execution of the tyrant. The main leaders of the conspiracy had the information that every Wednesday the dictator usually traveled to his hometown and based on that information they trusted that the delicate and risky mission would take place in the middle of the week.

But fate wanted such an event to happen on a Tuesday, a fortuitous circumstance that caused that at least three of the original members of the action group were unable to participate in the tyrannicide.

On May 30, 1961, Rafael Leónidas Trujillo Molina, 69, was assassinated by the men on the avenue, who were Antonio de la Maza, Antonio Imbert Barrera, Salvador Estrella Sadhalá, Amado García Guerrero, Pedro Livio Cedeño, Huáscar Tejeda Pimentel and Roberto Pastoriza Neret, who, on at least three occasions (on May 17, 24 and 25), tried unsuccessfully to confront the dictator, who strangely varied his itinerary on each occasion.

The news that led to the execution was received by Antonio de la Maza. “The man” would go to San Cristóbal. De la Maza proceeded to verify that the information was reliable, and after determining that he did not have sufficient time for leisurely reflection, he contacted the members of the accessible action group in the capital.

Three vehicles intervened in the execution of Trujillo. Once on the avenue, near the Cattle Fair, around 8:30 at night, the members of the “action group” distributed their weapons and immediately decided to separate to wait for their prey, according to a sketch that the engineer Pastoriza had prepared for such purposes.