The National Polytechnic Institute offers COVID-19 diagnosis to students, academics, support staff and the general public. Notimex photo

The Health Secretary unveiled this Friday that add 31 thousand 522 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 8 thousand 48 are activewhile there is 3,160 dead by disease.

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting places, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and go to the doctor if any of the symptoms appear (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events of more than 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the coping with the Healthy Distance Day:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and regular sleep. not staying too long in front of the TV. keeping busy and looking for manual activities that distract you (homework, reading, puzzles, exercise, dancing, among others).

