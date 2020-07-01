This Tuesday there are 226 thousand 089 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, while there are 27 thousand 769 deaths from the disease

The Health Secretary unveiled this Tuesday that add 226 thousand 089 confirmed cases accumulated of COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 23 thousand 782 are activewhile there is 27 thousand 769 dead due to illness.

On the last 24 hours They registered 5 thousand 432 new cases of COVID-19, in addition to 648 deaths.

Again, Mexico remained in second place among countries with the most deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, below Brazil, which had 1,209 deaths from the disease. Our country is followed by the United States (564) and India (506).

LaPandemiaEnNumeros-TResearch-COVID19

José Luis Alomy, general director of Epidemiology, detailed that there are 72 thousand 041 suspected cases of coronavirus and 283 thousand 450 people have given negative for the disease.

Compared to June 29, this day there was an increase of 2.5 percent in the number of new confirmed cases.

So far, 134 thousand 957 people have recovered of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, which represents 60 percent of the total cases.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 45 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 40 percent. There are currently 901 reporting hospitals.

States in orange must resume their mobility with caution, highlights Ricardo Cortés

Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, head of the General Directorate for Health Promotion, recalled that the states in orange of the Traffic Light of Epidemiological Risk by COVID-19 must resume their mobility with extreme caution.

Among the states that have increased more than five percent their mobility in recent days, four of them are in the red color of the epidemiological traffic light.

184 hospitals have been converted to COVID-19, reports Zoé Robledo

Zoé Robledo Aburto, holder of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported that 184 hospitals have been converted to serve COVID-19, which have made 12,735 beds available to the population.

Furthermore, new or remodeled medical units for the care of patients with COVID-19 have given the IMSS 387 additional beds.

On the other hand, temporary hospitals add 226 additional beds to the Social Security health system.

The medical unit equipped in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack it has provided 168 beds, in which 957 patients have been treated.

The temporary CRIT hospitals in Nezahualcóyotl and Iztapalapa have 30 beds each; A total of 50 patients have been treated in these units.

Finally, Robledo Aburto reported that there are nine temporary hospitals in the process of opening, which will add 328 beds to serve COVID-19 patients.

They add 18 states in orange traffic light of epidemiological risk

José Luis Alomía recalled that 18 states in the country remain in the Orange of the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light by COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health recommended implementing the following measures in the orange traffic light:

Hotels with 50 percent in its occupation and capacity in common areas.Restaurants and cafes with up to 50 percent occupancy.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops with 50 percent capacity and only by appointment.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 50 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 75 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers with 50 percent capacity, by appointment.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events of up to 500 localities with capacity of up to 25 percent.Malls with a capacity of 25 percent.Religious centers with 25 percent capacity.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

In addition, it is recommended to implement the following measures in the Red light:

Hotels with 25 percent occupation, no open common areas, and only service to people with essential activities.Restaurants and cafes only with take away service or at home.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops only home service with sanitary protocol.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 25 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 50 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers it is suggested that they suspend activities.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events It is recommended to suspend activities.Malls it is suggested to keep them closed.Religious centers it is suggested to keep activities suspended.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting centers, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

He Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events over 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the face confinement:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and Regular sleep. Not staying too long in front of the TV. Keeping busy and looking for manual activities that distract you (tasks, readings, puzzles, exercise, dancing, among others).

With information from López-Dóriga Digital