Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will travel to the International Space Station (ISS), to validate the SpaceX transport system for future operational missions.

After bad weather prevented the mission from taking off last Wednesday Demo-2 since Cape Canaveral, the POT and the aeronautical company SpaceX They will try again this Saturday despite the challenge posed by the weather in Florida, United States with a 50 percent chance of launch.

Here you can follow the launch live:

“It is a real challenge trying to compete with the weather here in Florida during the summer, but we are going to do the right thing,” said the director of the Kennedy Space Center, Bob Cabana, at a press conference this Friday.

“Everything is moving forward and we have a fifty percent chance over time, so we will see what happens,” he added.

The rocket is scheduled Falcon 9 take off at 15:22 local time (14:22 from central Mexico) from the platform 39A from Kennedy Space Center if the meteorological conditions allow it, which apparently will be more favorable than those of the 27th when the cloudiness and the electricity in the environment prevented it.

At approximately 10:29 a.m. on Sunday the capsule is expected Crew Dragon with NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, will arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) and proceed to dock with it, after which they will be welcomed by the onboard crew.

“Our highest priority has always been Bob and Doug and a few days ago we had a lot of electricity in the atmosphere. There were no lightning strikes, but the launch could have produced a thunderstorm. NASA and SpaceX knew that certain take-off parameters had to be met, “said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

However, given the meteorological uncertainty, the takeoff could be delayed until Sunday at 15:30 when there would be another window for the launch and some later dates are even being considered in case it could not be carried out this weekend.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) closely follows a low-pressure system that is developing in the Atlantic Ocean and has a 50 percent chance of becoming the third tropical storm in the basin over the weekend. .

