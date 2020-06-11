This Wednesday there are 129 thousand 184 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, while there are 15 thousand 357 deaths from the disease

The Health Secretary unveiled this Wednesday they add 129 thousand 184 confirmed cases accumulated from COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 19 thousand 897 are activewhile there is 15 thousand 357 dead due to illness.

José Luis Alomy, general director of Epidemiology, detailed that there are 53 thousand 608 suspected cases of coronavirus and 186 thousand 570 people have given negative for the disease.

On the last 24 hours were confirmed 4 thousand 883 new cases of COVID-19, in addition to 708 deaths.

Compared to June 9, this day there was a 3.9 percent increase in the number of new confirmed cases.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 46 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 39 percent.

Mexico remains at a red light

José Luis Alomía pointed out that all of Mexico remains red in the traffic light of epidemiological risk due to COVID-19.

In this scenario, he pointed out, the hotel occupancy it should be up to 25 percent, and only people with essential activities should be served.

The restaurantsOn the other hand, they must maintain a service to go; and in the case of establishments located in hotels, they may also provide room service. Barbershops and aesthetic They must offer home service with the corresponding sanitary measures.

The parks they can have a capacity of 25 percent and can only be used for physical activation. The supermarkets they must maintain a 50 percent capacity and only one person per family can enter.

In addition, parties of sports to professional level behind closed doors, without the presence of fans.

The activities in gyms, cinemas, theaters, shopping malls, churches, concerts, as well as nightclubs, bars and canteens are suspended.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting places, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events of more than 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the face confinement:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and regular sleep. not staying too long in front of the TV. keeping busy and looking for manual activities that distract you (homework, reading, puzzles, exercise, dancing, among others).

