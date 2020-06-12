Until this Thursday there are 133 thousand 974 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, while there are 15 thousand 944 deaths from the disease

The Health Secretary unveiled this Thursday that add 133 thousand 974 confirmed cases accumulated from COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 20 thousand 832 are activewhile there is 15 thousand 944 dead due to illness.

On the last 24 hours were confirmed 4 thousand 790 new cases of COVID-19, in addition to 587 deaths.

José Luis Alomy, General Director of Epidemiology, explained that there are 55,700 suspected cases of coronavirus and 191,465 people have tested negative for the disease.

Compared to June 10, this day there was a 3.7 percent increase in the number of new confirmed cases.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 46 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 39 percent.

Allia Zegarra clarified that of the confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours, most occurred on previous days. As of June 11, the day with the most deaths from coronavirus is June 1, with more than 400 deaths.

There is no scientific resolution on asymptomatic patients

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that there is no scientific resolution about patients asymptomatic of COVID-19.

The federal official defined an asymptomatic as a patient “that when a sample of respiratory secretions is taken, it is positive (SARS-CoV-2), but the person has no symptoms.”

López-Gatell Ramírez He commented that this type of virus carrier may present symptoms of COVID-19 later or no longer show them. In very few cases these people develop a serious picture of the disease.

He noted that in Mexico, as in many other parts of the world, asymptomatic patients are considered contagious, so confinement is suggested.

Mexico remains at a red light of epidemiological risk

José Luis Alomía pointed out that all of Mexico remains red in the traffic light of epidemiological risk due to COVID-19. In addition, he announced that the traffic light will be presented on Friday for the following week.

In this scenario, he pointed out, the hotel occupancy it should be up to 25 percent, and only people with essential activities should be served.

The restaurantsOn the other hand, they must maintain a service to go; and in the case of establishments located in hotels, they may also provide room service. Barbershops and aesthetic They must offer home service with the corresponding sanitary measures.

The parks they can have a capacity of 25 percent and can only be used for physical activation. The supermarkets they must maintain a 50 percent capacity and only one person per family can enter.

In addition, parties of sports to professional level behind closed doors, without the presence of fans.

The activities in gyms, cinemas, theaters, shopping malls, churches, concerts, as well as nightclubs, bars and canteens are suspended.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting places, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events of more than 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the face confinement:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and regular sleep. not staying too long in front of the TV. keeping busy and looking for manual activities that distract you (homework, reading, puzzles, exercise, dancing, among others).

