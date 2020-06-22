People in Mexico City with face masks. . photo / Jorge Núñez

The Health Secretary offers a Press conference to update the number of cases of COVID-19 in Mexico.

In Mexico, 17 states at orange traffic lights

José Luis Alomy recalled that 17 states remain in the orange color of the traffic light of epidemiological risk by COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health recommended implementing the following measures in the orange traffic light:

Hotels with 50 percent in its occupation and capacity in common areas.Restaurants and cafes with up to 50 percent occupancy.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops with 50 percent capacity and only by appointment.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 50 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 75 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers with 50 percent capacity, by appointment.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events of up to 500 localities with capacity of up to 25 percent.Malls with a capacity of 25 percent.Religious centers with 25 percent capacity.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

In addition, it is recommended to implement the following measures in the Red light:

Hotels with 25 percent occupation, no open common areas, and only service to people with essential activities.Restaurants and cafes only with take away service or at home.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops only home service with sanitary protocol.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 25 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 50 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers it is suggested that they suspend activities.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events It is recommended to suspend activities.Malls it is suggested to keep them closed.Religious centers it is suggested to keep activities suspended.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting centers, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events over 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the face confinement:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and Regular sleep. Not staying too long in front of the TV. Keeping busy and looking for manual activities that distract you (tasks, readings, puzzles, exercise, dancing, among others).

