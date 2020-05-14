Evening press conference to report on the comprehensive welfare programs of the Government of Mexico

Press conference to report on the comprehensive welfare programs of the Government of Mexico, to support the population.

The conference is chaired by Luisa María Mayor Luján, Secretary of Labor and Social Security of the Government of Mexico.

The first to participate was María Luisa Albores González, Secretary of Welfare, who indicated that this day the new Seniors Program.

He reported that the new program for older adults is not exclusive of other social programs, and that from January they are delivered bi-monthly 2,520 pesos instead of 2,550 pesos.

He pointed out that they are more than 8 million beneficiaries.

Ariadna Montiel, responsible for the Pension Program for the Welfare of Persons, explained that there are 4.5 million women and 3.5 million men who benefit, of which 1.8 million live in poverty and 800 thousand are indigenous.

He noted that from March to June the program had a social investment of 42 billion pesos.

He claimed that the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) transferred said 42 billion pesos in an emergent manner to advance the payment of the two-month period May-June.

I indicate that the beneficiaries received a payment of 5 thousand 24o pesos, divided into two amounts.

Ariadna Montiel asked the older adults to review their account statements and in case the payment is not reflected, they should call the Welfare line

He confirmed that he works on an annual schedule of payments for the program for older adults.

He pointed out because of the JNational Ornate of Sana Distancia, the payment period was adjusted from 30 to 15 days prior to Phase 3.

In addition, he reported that the delivery of the program was made ‘House for house‘For beneficiaries who are not banked.

The head of the older adults program thanked the dependencies who supported the Secretary of Well-being for the logistics of delivery of support.

Finally, he remembered the Article 4 of the Political Constitution which indicates that people over 68 years of age have the right to receive a pension from the State.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital