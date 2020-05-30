View of the streets of the Historic Center, which have an influx despite the recommendations by the Ministry of Health to stay home by COVID-19. Notimex photo

The Health Secretary unveiled this Friday that add 84 thousand 627 confirmed cases accumulated from COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 16 thousand 209 are activewhile there is 9 thousand 415 dead by disease.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, explained that there are 38,846 suspected cases of coronavirus and 140,553 people have tested negative for the disease.

On the last 24 hours there was a increase of 3,222 cases of COVID-19also registered 371 deaths. As for active cases, it fell by 106.

Compared to May 28, this day there was a 4.0 percent increase in the number of new confirmed cases. For the fourth consecutive day, the number of cases detected in 24 hours exceeded three thousand.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 40 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 36 percent.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting places, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and go to the doctor if any of the symptoms appear (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events of more than 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the coping with the Healthy Distance Day:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and regular sleep. not staying too long in front of the TV. keeping busy and looking for manual activities that distract you (homework, reading, puzzles, exercise, dancing, among others).

With information from López-Dóriga Digital