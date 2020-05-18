Reception of patients with symptoms of COVID-19 continues at the General Hospital of Mexico. Notimex photo

This Sunday they add 49 thousand 219 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, while there are 5 thousand 177 deaths from the disease.

The Health Secretary unveiled this Sunday that add 49 thousand 219 confirmed cases accumulated from COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 11,105 are activewhile there are 5 one thousand 177 dead by disease.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, explained that there are 27 thousand 507 suspected cases of coronavirus and 95 thousand 568 people have given negative for disease.

Compared to May 16, there was an increase of 4.4 percent (2,775) in the number of new confirmed cases, add four days to the thread that Mexico exceeds 2,000 infections.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 38 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 32 percent.

TResearch-CasesCOVID19-MX (1)

LGBT community suffers discrimination during pandemic

Monica Maccise Duayhe, head of the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), warned that the institution in his charge has received multiple complaints from people in the LGBT community during the health emergency for COVID-19.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting places, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events of more than 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the coping with the Healthy Distance Day:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and regular sleep. not staying too long in front of the TV. keeping busy and looking for manual activities that distract you (homework, reading, puzzles, exercise, dancing, among others).

With information from López-Dóriga Digital