The reception of people infected with COVID-19 continues at the Regional General Hospital # 2 Dr. Guillermo Fajardo Ortiz (formerly Clinic 32), in the Coyoacán city hall. Notimex photo

The Health Secretary unveiled this Friday that add 20 thousand 739 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 6 thousand 390 are activewhile there is thousand 972 dead by disease.

José Luis Alomy, general director of Epidemiology, explained that there are 15 thousand 446 suspected cases of coronavirus and 55 thousand 003 people have given negative for disease.

Regarding the epidemic curve, the official highlighted that in the last days there has been an increase in number of new cases of coronaviruses compared to previous days.

According to federal authorities, the Mexico City It is the entity with the highest occupation of general hospital beds, with 68 percent. In addition, the occupation of beds with fans in the capital is 61 percent.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 28 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 24 percent.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands, Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting centers, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and go to the doctor if any of the symptoms appear (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events of more than 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the coping with the Healthy Distance Day:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and regular sleep. not staying too long in front of the TV. keeping busy and looking for manual activities that distract you (homework, reading, puzzles, exercise, dancing, among others).

With information from López-Dóriga Digital