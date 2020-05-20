This Wednesday the Federal Government announces the progress in the number of loans granted to microentrepreneurs

This Wednesday the Ministry of Economy In conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute, they announce the progress made in granting Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of the Welfare Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of credit is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity Credits to the Word

The allocation of solidarity credits to the floor, now with two new modalities, has had progress.

So far, there are 2,685 applications approved.

Screenshot

In this credits, have been approved 1,655 requests from domestic workers and 1,030 requests for independent workers.

Screenshot

The entity that has requested the most this credit is the Mexico City, followed by the State of Mexico and Guerrero.

Credit to the word through the Census of Well-being

Until now, 299 thousand 847 Beneficiaries have already received the resources of this type of credit.

Screenshot

Again, the secretary of Economy, exhorted the population to avoid fraud and recalled that this type of program does not require any type of payment or advance.

He indicated that since last Sunday, an explosion of fraud attempts has been detected and asked people to don’t be surprised.

Specified a type of fraud in which it is observed how it is requested that a message is sent to be creditors of this fraud.

Screenshot

In another example, the secretary showed a fraud attempt through a web page that does not correspond to that of the Federal Government.

Screenshot

On this occasion, Secretary Márquez recalled that the traffic light back to the activities will be applied from June 1, so the Sana Distancia day is still maintained.

Dispersion of resources

Galia Borja, treasurer of the Federation, reported on how the financial infrastructure in Mexico.

Screenshot

He recommended that, for don’t leave home, from many applications for mobile devices of banking institutions you can have control over the account.

Screenshot

Fonacot

Alberto Ortiz, director of the Consumer Fund for Workers, explained the progress of the program Relief Fonacot with which workers can make their payments out of time without any penalty.

Screenshot

With information from López-Dóriga Digital