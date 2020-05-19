This Tuesday the Federal Government announces the progress in the number of loans granted to microentrepreneurs

This Tuesday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They disclose the progress regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census are part of the support measures put in place by the Federal government for the health emergency of COVID-19.

The number of supports in this type of credit is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity word credit

The holder of the Mexican Social Security Institute, Zoé Robledo, announced the progress in the distribution of Solidarity Credits for Domestic Workers.

He began by counting with those solidarity entrepreneurs who accessed the credit, who for 25 days They had at their disposal the platform to register.

He explained that 191 thousand people they registered for this type of support.

Robledo indicated that, so far, 2,412 requests for solidarity credit they have been approved for domestic workers and freelancers.

Credits to the word through the Census of Well-being

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, announced that in the matter of solidarity loans to the word, resources have already been dispersed from 277 thousand 478 beneficiaries.

He indicated that some beneficiaries have been found to have a INE that it is already expired and since the modules are closed, these documents will have an extra validity of three months.

He again reiterated his call to prevent fraud and recalled that no program in the Federal government it requires giving resources in order to obtain them.

The secretary recalled that the National Day of Healthy Distance therefore, once it is completed, a traffic light will be given, indicating the towns that will be able to reactivate activities and the way in which they will do so.

Tandas for Well-Being

Sprayed Mejía, coordinator of the tandas for wellness program, reported that this program focuses on growth but with democracy.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital