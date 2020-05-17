This Sunday the Federal Government announces the progress in the number of loans granted to microentrepreneurs

This Sunday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They disclose the progress regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity credits to the word

The holder of the Mexican Social Security Institute, Zoé Robledo, announced the progress in allocating solidarity loans to the floor.

He indicated that until the closing of the call, they were assigned 191 thousand credits to solidarity entrepreneurs.

Now, in the next phase of this program, they will focus on domestic workers and freelancers.

Robledo explained that although it has only been operating for a few days, support for domestic workers and independent workers has already reached the figure of 2 thousand 021.

So far, the age group of applicants that has most registered for this support is among the 51 and 60 years with 626.

The entity with the most assigned credits is the Mexico City followed by the State of Mexico and Guerrero.

IMPI

Juan Lozano Tovar, director of the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property, spoke about the industrial property as one of the components of small businesses.

In this sense, he stressed the importance of the presence of the Government on the internet because, at this moment, it is an indispensable tool.

According to Tovar, IMPI has worked to migrate to the virtual world, so I was able to register a trademark via Internet.

In addition, IMPI made a tool available to the population that can be consulted how to register a trademark and if a brand already exists or not.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital