This Friday the Federal Government announces the progress in the number of loans granted to microentrepreneurs

This Friday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute, they disclose progress in granting Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census are part of the support measures put in place by the Federal government for the health emergency of COVID-19.

The number of supports in this type of credit is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity credits to the word

The holder of the Mexican Social Security Institute, Zoé Robledo, released the latest data regarding the delivery of solidarity loans to the word for small entrepreneurs.

He stressed that before, the credits granted through the Pronafim they were granted through intermediaries.

So far, Robledo explained, there are 180 thousand 193 approved loan applications.

He remembered that the deadline is tonight for entrepreneurs to apply for credit.

The dispersion of resources has been 137 thousand 283 creditsthat is, 76 percent of the total.

The holder of the IMSS He informed that there are 46 thousand approved business loans and that they have not been deposited due to problems with the accounts, but that an email will be sent next Monday so that they can be collected.

Credits to the word through the Census of Well-being

This Friday, the dispersion of 209 thousand 638 credits for beneficiaries through the Census of Well-being.

Next week there is expected to be a greater dispersion of credits for this type of financial support.

Dispersion of resources

So far, resources have been dispersed for 137,276 approved credits.

The Federal Treasury announced that, among the support programs available during this contingency, are Cetes.

Cetes are certified by the Treasury as a kind of promissory note issued by the Federal Government.

This mechanism can be used as a saving means.

Because it is a public program, they have no commission. You can also dispose of the money when required, in addition to opening an account of this type only 100 pesos are required.

Due to the health contingency, those who are interested in acquiring Cetes, Now it can be done through a computer or cell phone.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital