This Thursday the Federal Government announced that, so far, 157 thousand 279 requests for solidarity loans have been approved.

This Thursday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They disclose the progress regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits to the word and those of Wellbeing Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The figure is expected to props in this type of credits is one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity credits to the word

The holder of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, reported that yesterday the registry for independent workers and domestic workers was opened to obtain a solidarity credit to the word.

This register will be open from May 13 to June 15.

Robledo indicated that, so far, there are 157 thousand 279 applications approved.

There is also 916 requests approved within the credit program for domestic workers and independent workers.

He indicated that 46 thousand credits, which have already been approved, the resources could not be deposited for any reason.

These types of errors will be corrected so that the May 18, the beneficiaries will receive an email explaining the procedure.

Solidarity credits through the Wellbeing Census

It was reported that the data of the three banking institutions that will make the dispersion of resources.

So far resources have been dispersed in 186 thousand 195 accounts.

Infonavit

Carlos Martínez Velázquez, explained that during April they have been granted 28 thousand 832 credits.

For those who lose their jobs, the Infonavit will grant the deferment of payments to three months regardless of the year in which it was contracted.

As of May 31, it was reported that 118 thousand 810 accredited They have received support to protect their assets.

Fovissste

Agustín Gustavo Rodríguez, executive member of the Fovissste, reported that 100 percent of score requests were released during 2020.

He reported that beneficiaries They can obtain various supports, including a pensioner credit, which is unique because it provides resources to older people who require it.

Rodríguez recalled that no procedure has any cost reason why he invited the population to share this type of fraud and avoid falling into false supports.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital