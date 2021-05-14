Environmentalists applaud the Climate Change Law, but see it as “insufficient”

05/13/2021 at 7:57 PM CEST

Spain must reduce its emissions by 23% by 2030, to achieve climate neutrality in 2050, when only the CO2 that can be captured by natural means can be emitted. This is the main axis of the Climate Change Law that has been approved in the Congress of Deputies and with which Spain joins the world strategy to stop global warming.

However, the Spanish law is one of the least ambitious in this matter of all those that have been approved or are about to do so in our immediate environment. In the case of Germany, the cut will be 65%, also by 2030, and Great Britain will apply a 78% reduction by 2035.

In the European Union as a whole, the goal of 55% reduction in emissions by 2030 has been set.

Is “lack of ambition & rdquor; has been the subject of criticism from conservation entities Spanish, who in spite of everything have valued the step forward that the law supposes in relation to the current situation.

The law, however, includes other aspects, such as the prohibition of new hydrocarbon exploitation in Spain, both at sea and on land, as well as the cessation of the commercialization of gasoline and diesel cars from 2040, at the same time. that promotes the deployment of renewable energies.

Most environmental organizations have celebrated the approval of the first Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition in Spain, which they have described as “Expected, necessary and essential & rdquor; to deal with the climate crisis, while others believe it is a “weak and unambitious” text.

The climate law has gone ahead with a large majority of support from parliamentary groups, the abstention of the PP and More Country and the vote against Vox.

The Secretary General of WWF Spain, Juan Carlos del Olmo, has assured that this norm is a “historical vindication of the environmental movement & rdquor ;, which comes at a“ critical moment & rdquor ;.

“There is not a second to lose and it is essential to act with determination to avoid the worst impacts of climate change in a country so vulnerable to them due to its location in the Mediterranean region,” said Del Olmo.

The conservation organization SEO / BirdLife has congratulated the Government for the approval of a law “long awaited and necessary & rdquor ;, while calling attention to the need for renewable energy” responsible & rdquor ;.

In the opinion of this environmental organization, the text approved today should act “as a regulatory umbrella to activate climate ambition in the action of public administrations and economic agents & rdquor ;.

SEO / BirdLife recalled that the law “places duties on all public administrations & rdquor ;, in addition to” many other public and private entities & rdquor ;.

The executive director of this organization, Asunción Ruiz, has indicated that the norm “will allow Spain not to be the desert of Europe & rdquor; and “will mark the beginning of the path & rdquor ;.

“We congratulate the Government, all the political parties that have contributed to improving this text of the law, the organizations that we have been pushing to make this a reality and, especially, the citizens who, as of today, have a tool that will improve our quality of life and that of future generations & rdquor ;, said Ruiz.

SEO / BirdLife has delivered this morning a symbolic photomontage in the Congress of Deputies where it appears with solar panels and they have calculated the savings in the electricity bill with this action.

In the montage it can be read that the lower chamber “shines under a roof of solar panels & rdquor; and “its 900 square meters of 404 photovoltaic modules -181.8 kW- generate 262,278 kW / h of clean energy every year & rdquor ;, which means“ an annual saving of more than 23,000 euros in the electricity bill & rdquor ;.

Since Greenpeace they have insisted that the law “is born much weaker than it would be necessary to face the climate crisis facing the world & rdquor; and they have considered it “not very ambitious to face this emergency and insufficient to comply with the Paris Agreement & rdquor ;.

The approved text, according to the environmental organization, constitutes “a starting point that will have to be strengthened to successfully face climate change in one of the European countries most vulnerable to its serious impacts & rdquor ;, because only by increasing its emission reduction targets can be used to fight decisively against the climate crisis & rdquor ;.

Friends of the earth has stated that “it cannot avoid celebrating the approval of a law of these characteristics & rdquor ;, although“ it considers that the Government is missing an opportunity to face the climate emergency with an excessively loose text & rdquor ;.

For its part, Ecologists in Action (EA) has demanded “a law at the height of the ecological emergency & rdquor ;, because“ more than two years ago the processing of the preliminary draft & rdquor; and during all this time “the consequences of the climate crisis advance & rdquor ;.

For EA it is “necessary & rdquor; pass a law to address “urgently & rdquor; the climate emergency, but “the contents with which it is presented arrive more than a decade late & rdquor ;.

“There are advances such as the prohibition of uranium mining, the exploration of fossil fuels or the calculation of the carbon footprint in the financial sector, as well as the incorporation of a one hundred percent renewable objective, although only for the electricity system and too far & rdquor ;, he points out.

From this ecologist formation they point out that “the lack of concretion of some of the proposals, leaving to later regulations fundamental objectives or the lack of a clear commitment to promote citizen participation mechanisms put at risk the timid advances that will be made in the coming years ;.

Ocean care, international organization for the protection of the marine environment, has valued in a “very positive & rdquor; that the law prohibits the search for new hydrocarbon resources throughout the Spanish territory: terrestrial and maritime, including “the territorial sea, the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf & rdquor ;.

