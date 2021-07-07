Environmental changes marked the decline of the lineage of elephants, mammoths and mastodons

Chance events, such as a new connection between continents (due to the movement of tectonic plates) and environmental changes, such as glaciations, are the main responsible for the rise and fall of the lineages of living beings. This is the main conclusion of a study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, carried out by a team involving researchers from the University of Alcalá, as well as other institutions from Spain, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany and Argentina.

Although today there are only three species of elephants in Asia and Africa, we know more than 180 species of these animals in the fossil record, which also inhabited Europe and America

Thanks to the fossil record, we know that the vast majority of species that once inhabited the earth have become extinct. For example, today 5,500 species of mammals, but we know 160,000 in the fossil record. For each species of mammal that lives today there are 30 extinct (not counting all those that we have not found).

Therefore, it is known with great certainty that the lineages of living beings (be they microorganisms, plants, animals, etc.) come and go along immense time scales, in a dance that never ceases. A branch of paleontology is dedicated to explaining what factors make lineages appear, diversify, and then disappear, studying evolution on enormous time scales, what we call macroevolution.

In this case, the research has focused on a charismatic lineage: the proboscis, which include the elephants, but also to mammoths, the mastodons and the dinoterios. Its history is one of splendor and decline. Although today there are only three species of elephants in Asia and Africa, we know more than 180 species of these animals in the fossil record, which also inhabited Europe, South America and North America.

“In the past there were more than 30 species of these giants living on the planet at the same time, and many ecosystems were so productive and ecologically complex that it was not uncommon to find three or more species of proboscideans living together in the same landscape,” he explains. Juan López Cantalapiedra, researcher at the University of Alcalá and lead author of the new study.

A sample of the enormous diversity of forms that the proboscideans reached, including their different types of dentition. From left to right, the species are ordered from oldest to newest. / Illustration by Oscar Sanisidro (University of Alcalá)

The golden age of the proboscideans

However, research shows that proboscideans weren’t always this diverse. During the first 30 million years of history, these animals were confined in Africa and Arabia, which together formed an isolated continent that was not connected to Asia as it is today.

For the first 30 million years, these animals were confined to Africa and Arabia

Until that moment, the evolution of these animals was slow and the few species that existed were quite similar ecologically. About 22 million years ago, Afro-Arabia connected with Eurasia and proboscideans spread throughout the world.

The new challenges faced by the lineages that dispersed outside this area, together with the more seasonal and demanding climate of that time, were the factors that made the variability of ecologies of the group will multiply. Groups appear with different dental morphologies and upper and lower fangs with all kinds of shapes, including the strange shovel-shaped fangs.

“This ecological diversity reduces competition between species, allowing several of them to coexist in the same ecosystem at the same time,” he points out. Oscar Sanisidro, researcher at the University of Alcalá. Thus begins the golden age of the proboscideans. “If the connection between Afro-Arabia and Eurasia had not happened or had taken place at another time, the evolutionary history of the proboscideans would have been radically different,” adds Sanisidro.

A decline that begins 7 million years ago

The new study also reveals the factors that determined the group’s ultimate decline and collapse. Things started to go wrong seven million years ago, when ecosystems of the type bed sheet they spread in an extraordinary way on all continents. Due to this change, the most suitable species for life in wooded areas and with diets of fruits and shoots began their decline.

In Eurasia and Africa, the extinction is multiplied by five and the species begin to disappear very quickly with the glaciations three million years ago

And new forms appear capable of feeding on less nutritious plant matter (grass and even wood), which rapidly multiplied and spread throughout the planet. To these newcomers belong the current elephants. “There is the paradox that the number of species continues to increase, but when the typical forest species become extinct there is a great loss of ecological disparity. There are more species, but only a few types, ”he explains. Fernando Blanco, Spanish researcher who works at the Museum of Natural History in Berlin.

About three million years ago the rules of the game changed again with the arrival of the glaciations. In Eurasia and Africa, the extinction is multiplied by five and the species begin to disappear very quickly. But the worst was still coming.

The study shows that, between 160,000 and 75,000 years ago, the extinction of the proboscideans has become even more severe in Eurasia and America, respectively. Were humans responsible for this debacle?

“At that time Homo sapiens had not yet dispersed on these continents. And we do not see this extinction in Africa, where the sapiens lived for tens of thousands of years ”, explains Cantalapiedra. The analyzes presented show that the different extinction phases were associated with the decline and rapid fluctuation of global temperatures due to glacial cycles.

“The impact of our ancestors most likely contributed somewhat later to the extinctions of the few species that survived,” the authors conclude.

Cantalapiedra JL, et al (2021). “The rise and fall of proboscidean ecological diversity”. Nature Ecology & Evolution. doi: 10.1038 / s41559-021-01498-w

Fountain: UAH

Rights: Creative Commons.