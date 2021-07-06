Environmental changes and the evolution of the lineage of elephants, mammoths and mastodons

Thanks to the fossil record, we know that the vast majority of species that once inhabited the earth have become extinct. For example, today 5,500 species of mammals live on the planet, but we know 160,000 in the fossil record. For every species of mammal that lives today, there are 30 extinct (not counting all those that we have not found). Therefore, we know with great certainty that the lineages of living beings (be they microorganisms, plants, animals, etc.) come and go along immense time scales, in a dance that never ceases. A branch of paleontology is dedicated to explaining what factors make lineages appear, diversify, and then disappear, studying evolution on huge time scales, what we call macroevolution.

A recent study of this type, in which institutions from Spain, Argentina, Finland, the United Kingdom and Germany have participated, has focused on a charismatic lineage: the proboscideans, which include elephants, but also mammoths, mastodons and dinoterios. Its history is one of splendor and decline. Although today there are only three species of elephants in Asia and Africa, we know more than 180 species of these animals in the fossil record, which also inhabited Europe, South America and North America. “In the past, there were more than 30 species of these giants living on the planet at the same time, and many ecosystems were so productive and ecologically complex that it was not uncommon to find three or more species of proboscis living in the same landscape”, explains Juan López Cantalapiedra, a researcher at the University of Alcalá (UAH) in Spain and lead author of the new study.

But research shows that proboscideans weren’t always this diverse. For the first 30 million years of history, these animals were confined to Africa and Arabia, which together formed an isolated continent that was not connected to Asia as it is today. Until that moment, the evolution of these animals was slow and the few species that existed were quite similar ecologically. But about 22 million years ago, Afro-Arabia connected with Eurasia and proboscideans spread around the world.

The new challenges faced by the lineages that dispersed outside of Afro-Arabia, together with the more seasonal and demanding climate of that time, were the factors that caused the variability of the group’s ecologies to multiply. Groups appeared with different dental morphologies and upper and lower fangs with all kinds of shapes, including the strange shovel-shaped fangs. “This ecological diversity reduces competition between species, allowing several of them to coexist in the same ecosystem at the same time,” says Óscar Sanisidro, a researcher at the University of Alcalá. Thus begins the golden age of the proboscideans. “If the connection between Afro-Arabia and Eurasia had not happened or had taken place at another time, the evolutionary history of the proboscideans would have been radically different,” adds Sanisidro.

The new study also reveals the factors that determined the group’s ultimate decline and collapse. Things began to go wrong 7 million years ago, when savanna-type ecosystems spread extraordinarily across all continents. Due to this change, the species most suitable for life in wooded areas and with diets dependent on these began their decline. And new forms appeared capable of feeding on less nutritious plant matter (grass and even wood), which quickly multiplied and spread throughout the planet. Today’s elephants belong to these newcomers. “There is the paradox that the number of species continues to increase, but when the typical forest species become extinct there is a great loss of ecological disparity. There are more species, but only a few types ”, explains Fernando Blanco, a Spanish researcher who works at the Natural History Museum in Berlin.

Artistic recreation of a situation that could have occurred about 4 million years ago: an Australopithecus anamensis observes the wealth of proboscideans in what is now Turkana, Kenya. From left to right: Anancus ultimus, Deinotherium bozasi, Loxodonta adaurora and Loxodonta exoptata. (Illustration: Julius Csotonyi)

About 3 million years ago the rules of the game changed again with the arrival of the ice ages. In Eurasia and Africa, the extinction multiplied by five and the species began to disappear very quickly. But the worst was still coming. The study shows that 160,000 and 75,000 years ago the proboscidean extinction became even more severe in Eurasia and America, respectively. Were humans responsible for this debacle? “At that time Homo sapiens had not yet dispersed on these continents. And we do not see this extinction in Africa, where the sapiens lived for tens of thousands of years ”, explains Cantalapiedra. The analyzes presented show that the different extinction phases were associated with the decline and rapid fluctuation of global temperatures due to glacial cycles. “The impact of our ancestors most likely contributed somewhat later to the extinctions of the few species that survived.”

The study is titled “The rise and fall of proboscidean ecological diversity.” And it has been published in the academic journal Nature Ecology & Evolution. (Source: UAH)