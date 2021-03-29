Environment does not give truce and exacerbates deficit of premium coffee

(Bloomberg) – The high-end coffee market just doesn’t have a breather.

Earlier this year the world was prepared for a shortage of arabica beans used in espressos and lattes due to a drought in Brazil, the largest producer. Then shipping problems started to wreak havoc on supplies. Now, torrential rains threaten crops in Colombia, the second largest producer. All of this points to rising costs for coffee vendors, including Starbucks Corp.

“Given supply conditions, the market is vulnerable to a rebound,” said Hernando de la Roche, senior vice president at StoneX Financial Inc. in Miami.

The coffee crisis is coming just as consumption is expected to rebound with the easing of covid-19 restrictions and vaccines encouraging people to leave their homes and increase spending. The tensions in the arabica market show what is driving some of the rising food inflation.

For now, roasters are taking advantage of inventories rather than raising prices, but the situation in South America is leaving the market with no margin for error before the next frost season in Brazil, when severe cold temperatures between June and August they can threaten plantations. The global coffee deficit could amount to 10.7 million bags, according to Marex Spectron not in the money market are almost the highest in a decade, partly thanks to the shortage of supplies in Central America.

Since the end of October, futures in New York are up 22%. Premiums for Colombian coffee on the spot market are close to the highest in a decade, thanks in part to tight supplies in Central America.

‘Virulent’ rains

Over the past two months, La Niña weather patterns have brought rainfall that is triple the average in Colombia’s growing regions, and in the next two weeks the weather will be just as humid, according to Donald Keeney, a senior meteorologist at Maxar Technologies Inc. .

The “La Niña tail has been virulent,” Roberto Vélez, executive director of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, said by phone from Bogotá.

One of the biggest threats from the rains is rust, a fungus that has already caused billions of dollars in losses to growers, Velez said. Approximately 15% of the country’s plantations are varieties susceptible to the disease.

In the first half, Colombia’s arabica production will decrease by around 500,000 bags compared to the previous year of 6 million bags, and the second half will depend on how the main harvest turns out, Vélez said. A sack weighs 60 kilograms.

