Envious! Galilea Montijo DOES NOT WANT “Today” this famous Televisa host

Galilea Montijo She is one of the prominent hosts of Televisa, which has become a favorite of Mexican viewers, as her charisma and beauty always attract attention, not only there but also on her social networks.

Recently, according to the ‘Chacaleo’ media, rumors have been circulating that Galilea Montijo would want out of the “Hoy” program to Martha Figueroa some deferences that they had in the past.

It should be noted that the presenter from Tapatia, known for being one of the spoiled on Televisa, would want Pepillo Origel back full time, since she would hold “a certain grudge against Martha for her past on TV Azteca”, where she did not hesitate to lash out at Galilee.

The famous YouTube channel presumed the same, that Martha Figueroa would have been measured with any type of comment against Montijo, since in addition to the fact that both have shown that they are “friends”, Martha allegedly would have another reason: not to dislike the darling of the company so as not to jeopardize their work.

The relationship between Martha Figueroa and Galilea Montijo

On the other hand, he highlighted that Galilea Montijo would have violated the ‘truce’ by insisting that Pepillo return to the morning and Figueroa leave, all this because “she feels more comfortable” with the journalist, but that the only one that does not allow the departure of Martha of the program would be the producer Magda Rodríguez, who is very close to her.

It has also been highlighted that Galilea Montijo even received Martha at her home when the 2017 earthquake was on CDMX, since she would have been left homeless. Martha would have arrived “with her son and her partner from that time”.

It is rumored that the painting seems to have a good relationship, the truth is that Montijo has repeatedly asked the production to fire his colleague “and even took up the version that points out that Martha would have tried to criticize Galilee in a transmission of Con Permission, however, Pepillo would have prevented it from airing and edited those parts to avoid conflict.

Other versions indicate that their relationship fractured because Galilea Montijo would have loaned money to Martha and presumably never returned it, which is why Chacaleo revealed that Martha would already be aware of what happened and would have warned Galilea Montijo not to trust that I could take her job away so easily because “she would fight for her job” and also “she would have her contacts who defend her”.

