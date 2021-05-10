“Entry into the United States could be late this year or early next year”

FacePhi closes 2020 with revenues of 7.2 million euros and increases contracts by 69%. However, billing has fallen by 11.34%. What is the reason for this contrast in the results?

These are the results of the year 2020, where we have all suffered a global pandemic and in some way it has paralyzed the economic sector, especially at the level that we have not been able to travel and what has happened is that many of our clients have They have had to do is reduce the budget items for disruptive technologies such as FacePhi technology and, therefore, we have been able to, despite not leaving Spain to present the technology, have a very strong increase in terms of to new customers, however, the license packages that customers have purchased from us as a starter package have been reduced to what they used to purchase in previous years.

Ultimately, those license packs will be consumed sooner and therefore we hope that they will have to repeat or purchase more licenses in the near future.

Will there be any changes to the 2021 targets that help improve these numbers?

2021, despite the fact that we are still in a state of alarm and we are still unable to travel as we would like, FacePhi has taken positions in different markets. We have created a business development network in different countries, we already have people collaborating with us – hired by FacePhi- in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, etc. With which, what we are doing is that we can go to clients in a more direct way.

We have noticed that by joining that effort with the sales force to the great trend that exists in this type of products, we are totally sure that 2021 will return to the growth path that FacePhi has had in recent years and that this year it will to be a very good year.

So far this year FacePhi has already received two important awards, the first, as SME of the Year and, the second, the Forinvest 2021 Award for professional career in the business sector for you, Javier Mira. How does the company take on these two recognitions?

With much humility and gratitude, in the end it is a recognition of the effort of many people from the FacePhi team who have been working very hard for many years. Now we are in a more beautiful phase of growth for the company, but there have been moments, like any startup, that are very difficult.

It is a recognition of all this work, the brave decision-making at certain times and I believe that it also gives the company more visibility, we have received many messages from clients from all over the world congratulating us on the SME award of the Year, a very important award given to us by His Majesty the King. With which, it reinforces the image and gives more visibility to the company.

FacePhi’s subsidiary in Korea has signed an agreement with Pinetree Securities, a Vietnam finance company. How does FacePhi assess this entry into a new market?

FacePhi bet a couple of years ago in the Asian market, specifically in Asia Pacific and even investing to open a subsidiary with its own structure and develop the business from there. The initial objective was to start having success stories in the South Korean market and we did so, with clients such as Daegu Bank, KB Security, the Samsung hospital where they use FacePhi technology to identify or authenticate their patients or clients, but it is true that The office is in charge of business development, not only in South Korea, but also in priority markets such as Hong Kong, Japan, in this case, Vietnam.

We have made an agreement with Pinetree Vietnam and what it means is another boost to the fact that the consolidation strategy in the Asia-Pacific market is taking place, the effort of the structure is working and, therefore, we think that if we have already had a certain success in South Korea we will continue to expand in the area.

Will this incorporation of FacePhi to the US market take place within 2021?

We want to continue betting strongly on the Latin American market, where we are absolute leaders, we are practically in all countries with our own structure, with many clients, more than 90 banks already operating with FacePhi technology, with which, we must continue betting on the Latin American market because there is a lot of trend, not only in the financial sector, there are other verticals where we already know how to move and attack, such as airlines, e-commerce, the health sector, large telecommunications companies and a long etcetera.

Continuing with Latin America and paying close attention to Asia Pacific, because we are at the beginning of the growth curve, in Europe we are also well positioned, especially with Spanish banks where this type of technology is already beginning to be a need, accelerated due to the pandemic issue, where these technologies have been strengthened. In addition, there is a market where we are especially excited to enter, the United States, which we had already programmed to enter the pre-pandemic, we were trying to show the structure, but what has happened with the pandemic is that we have left it on standby but not We have ruled it out, to the extent possible and feasible we will try to set foot in the United States.

What will be the next step in your geographic expansion plan? And at the sectoral level?

I’d love to, but it’s not up to me. It is true that we have at the end of October one of the exhibitions where FacePhi is very powerful, which is Money 20/20 in Las Vegas and we will take the opportunity to lay the structure if we can, but I don’t know if it could be the end of this year or we are going to having to wait for the beginning of next year.

What is the FacePhi photo for this 2021 at a particular and general level of the sector?

They are almost the same both at a private level and in general, what is clear is that the trend towards the use of biometric technologies or technologies related to digital identity is now very strong, practically present all over the planet and almost in all sectors. Large corporations and governments need to know their customers in detail and make that interaction more comfortable, easier and safer and that is where this type of technology comes in.

At a particular level, FacePhi, knowing that we have that demand in the market, knowing that you have a product tested with a very high degree of satisfaction from our customers, with a lot of attraction, knowing that you have talent, because we have gone from being about 25 people at about 120 today and we want to end the year with about 200. So you have the product, the demand, the talent and the funds, because at the end of last year, we raised 33 million to support this growth. With which, it is a matter of managing the situation, the most important challenge is to be able to manage growth and I believe that if we do things well the next two or three years should be good for FacePhi.