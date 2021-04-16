EnTrust Global Announces the Launch of Purus Marine

EnTrust Global, a leading asset management company, today announced the launch of Purus Marine, a maritime holding company that owns environmentally advanced ships and infrastructure equipment, engaged long-term by high-quality end-users. The company serves a wide variety of maritime sectors including industrial shipping, short sea shipping, ferries, offshore wind and environmental recovery sectors.

Julian Proctor, with more than 24 years of experience in the maritime industry, will serve as CEO and member of the Board of Directors.

The Purus Marine fleet will reduce carbon emissions and pollution of the oceans of its customers by using:

Low or no carbon fuel technologies

Energy saving devices

Design and operational efficiencies

“As the maritime industry grapples with the challenges of climate change, Purus Marine is firmly positioned to meet the increasing demands of our customers for low-carbon vessels and equipment.” said Julian Proctor, CEO of Purus Marine.

“The specialized knowledge of the sector and our extensive relationships with end users, banks and shipyards, as well as the talent of our senior managers, will contribute to the development of Purus Marine”, said Svein Engh, Senior Advisor and Member of the Board of Directors of Purus Marine.

“We are excited about the launch of Purus Marine and the prospect of making an immediate and measurable impact on reducing carbon emissions and pollutants from the maritime industry. Our mission is to support the industry’s transition to a sustainable and sustainable future. carbon-free “, said Gregg S. Hymowitz, CEO and President of EnTrust Global and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Purus Marine.

Purus Marine has formed its first partnership, called DP Lease, with the Dutch group Damen Shipyards. DP Lease will focus on the ownership of electric and hybrid ferries, trailers and port equipment, contracted by Damen customers.

About Purus Marine

Purus Marine is a maritime holding company that owns environmentally advanced vessels and infrastructure equipment, long-term contracted by high-quality end-users. The company serves a wide variety of maritime sectors, including industrial shipping, short sea shipping, ferries, offshore wind and environmental recovery. Purus Marine is committed to supporting the maritime industry’s transition to a sustainable, carbon-free future through ship ownership and infrastructure equipment that reduce carbon emissions and ocean pollution. For more information, visit www.purusmarine.com.

