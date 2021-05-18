Entries to Electric Car ETFs Fall After Big January: Chart

Bloomberg

Monetary expansion cycle in Mexico ended: Espinosa de Banxico

(Bloomberg) – A member of Banco de México's governing board said there is no room for further interest rate cuts, and that the bank may eventually have to start withdrawing the stimulus if inflationary pressures remain high. When asked in an interview with Bloomberg News if she believed further monetary expansion was out of the question, deputy central bank governor Irene Espinosa responded: "Yes, I think so, definitely. [en] the context. "The bank's five-member governing board voted unanimously last week to keep its key interest rate at a 5-year low of 4%, after inflation accelerated to more than double 3% target. Espinosa said that the end of the rate cuts was "good news", since it means that the bank expects an economic recovery. "Without a doubt we have to prepare for a process of global and local recovery, and that implies a change in the vision of monetary policy, "he said. Economists surveyed by Citi expect Mexico to raise interest rates in February next year. At times, the central bank has waited for the US Federal Reserve to act before making major changes to its politics. Espinosa said that this time the board may have to raise rates before its US counterpart, which, according to operators, would begin to raise rates by the end of 2022. "Inflation in Mexico has been above the goal, and that puts us in a very different situation for the conduct of monetary policy than it is in the US, "he said. Traders are beginning to discount an acceleration of inflation in the US, which affects the Espinosa noted, the rest of the world, especially Mexico, Espinosa served for almost a decade as treasurer in the Ministry of Finance before becoming the first female member of Banxico's board in 2018. She previously worked at the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington: Since mid-2019, the bank has cut rates from 8.25%, in what has been its longest loosening cycle. It has yet to react to the recent rise in inflation, arguing that much of the acceleration is likely to be temporary.