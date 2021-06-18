Entrepreneurship in biotechnology (Pilar de la Huerta)

New technologies are undoubtedly a field that has led to the emergence of a large number of companies of all sizes.

Going often into almost virgin areas, where traditional industry has not yet entered, a whole generation of entrepreneurs is succeeding in transforming the market and society itself.

Very often, these entrepreneurs are the same people who have had the original idea in their field of work and research.

The products and services that they are capable of generating respond to an increasingly strong demand, and with this, a high-value business fabric is being created that promises great things for the future. But the risks are also present.

Biotechnology is one of these cutting-edge fields where entrepreneurship can easily oscillate between success and failure. It is not enough to have good ideas in the laboratory, it is also necessary to have a clear vision from the business point of view and the ability to anticipate events.

As one of the hottest and most advanced fields, biotechnology has drawn the attention of less specialized scientists and investors. All information on how to transfer this basic science to the market, which will frequently require access to the capital market due to the necessary investments, is of vital importance for all those involved.

In this book, Pilar de la Huerta develops the basic points that a scientist with a good idea in the field of biotechnology should consider before setting out to create a company that tries to exploit it.

The laboratory is usually far from business reality, so it is necessary to be well advised before making a decision on the matter. The author of this work shelves throughout it concepts such as market studies, the legal protection of innovations, the creation of companies, the surveillance of competition, the search for financial and personnel support, etc., everything this focused on the area that concerns us.

Pilar de la Huerta will advise us in this practical guide on how to create a business plan, how to find research grants, how to take our idea to the markets or how our company can grow in the future.

Whether this is successful or not will depend on how well we have done things from the beginning, so first of all it will be necessary to ask ourselves the right questions and obtain the answers that allow us to take the minimum possible risk.

This book will help pave the way for biotech entrepreneurs who wish to embark on an adventure that could transform their future and that of thousands of others.

Editorial LID. Business Collection. 2021. Softcover, 128 pages. ISBN: 978-841-8709-75-3

