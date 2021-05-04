Entrepreneurship and industrial property: what to consider and why

You must look for your business idea. (Photo: iStock)

Currently multiple factors generate the need for all of diversify our sources of income.

Either because you are going to join the labor market for the first time, because you are between jobs, because the income from your current position is not enough in the face of the constant rise in prices or –simply– because you have entrepreneurial spirit and you want to give yourself the opportunity to try that idea that you have always had and that you know can make a difference for your environment and for you.

In any of these circumstances (and many more) the intention is born in us to undertake and bring to reality that business that we have always wanted, in addition, the time is conducive to entrepreneurship, the technological resources at our disposal make it easier undertake than never before and, coupled with this, there is a clear trend in governments towards deregulation and thus facilitate the opening of new businesses.

Whatever the reason you plan to undertake, remember that it is essential that you know and protect industrial property of which you can become the owner or user, since industrial property is, sometimes, a very important part of the total value of a business.

Let’s think about clear examples, such as brand equity for organizations like Coke, McDonald’s or the Real Madrid or in the percentage of the total value of the product that owns certain patents for the automotive, computer or telecommunications industries.

What is industrial property and what are the main figures that you should pay attention to when starting your business?

Industrial property is the power granted by law to natural or legal persons to be holders of rights over distinctive industrial creations such as patents or layout designs of integrated circuits or over distinctive signs such as trademarks, commercial notices or designations of origin and power, by Therefore, use, exploit, protect and commercialize said rights.

Therefore, when you start a business you should pay special attention to protect (or use legally in case you acquire third party rights) any patent or industrial creation that you may generate, as well as trademarks, commercial notices, trade names and other distinctive signs. that individualize and identify your business.

In doing so, you must take care that the industrial secrets associated with them are respected, the technical knowledge that enhances their use and that we know as know-how and the repression of unfair competition, this, since industrial property is an intangible value that it grants to its owner a certain competitive advantage that, being the result of an investment of resources, time, knowledge, or two or more of the above, deserves to be taken care of.

These preventive measures will not only save you a lot of headaches in your new business, but, and more importantly, they will allow you to capitalize on the commercial value that said industrial property may represent for your business.

As you probably know, since July 1, 2020, there has been a new Law in our country that is responsible for regulating this matter, the Federal Law for the Protection of Industrial Property, in it you will find the provisions that will help you understand in greater depth what it is and how to protect each of these rights and figures, as well as the rules applicable to the federal authority in charge of ensuring respect for these rights, the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI).

It should also be noted that one of the main legal acts through which industrial property rights are protected or acquired are contracts and that the most frequent contracts in this matter are, among others, the license (of use and exploitation, of public utility or mandatory use), the franchise, the rules of use or the transmissions or assignments of rights, each one has particularities that you should know so that your business and investment can be maximized and are adequately protected.

Finally, I consider it convenient to share with you that there are various instances through which you can settle any conflict related to this matter.

In general terms, we can speak of judicial means (which involve the traditional administration of justice through one or more judges) and alternative means of conflict resolution (known as MASC).

Among the latter we have conciliation, mediation and arbitration and among the former we have actions for compliance, termination or even nullification of contracts or actions for the payment of damages that you can enforce before the competent judge.

In summary, when undertaking a business or project do it seriously, know what industrial property is so that you know how to protect the one that is yours and legally use the one that is not, familiarize yourself with the law of the matter and the attributions of the authority in charge to apply it and understand that, in the case, hopefully unlikely, that you were involved in a conflict over this issue, there are non-judicial and efficient ways to resolve it and also judicial procedures, if those did not give you results. (Mtro. Ricardo Luis More Domenech, associate director of the Department of Law of the School of Social Sciences and Government, Tec de Monterrey, Campus Querétaro)