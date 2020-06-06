Due to the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 and the lack of support for companies from the Government, an important regression is perceived in the development of the Country, warned Francisco Cervantes, president of the National Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) . In addition, he stated that “zero support” from the Government turned out to be lethal for companies.

“The percentage of business owners who have had to declare bankruptcy is very high, and even more those who today see the sole future as the definitive suspension of the operation of their companies.

“The latter means unemployment, it means a greater concentration of economic activity, it means a precariousness of well-being, a decrease in public income; it means, in short, an important regression of the development that we had achieved in Mexico,” said Cervantes during the eighth weekly report of the Concamin.

He added that not all business owners have been able to resist the combined onslaught of zero sales revenue, falling collections and liquidity, loss of customer orders, interruptions in supply chains and at the same time maintaining their workers and wages. . In addition to complying with tax obligations and credit payments.

Cervantes also referred to the defense that industrialists have made of the use of renewable energy and his stance against attempts by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to return to fossil fuels.

“We have had to come to the fore with incomprehensible attempts, based on fallacious arguments, to justify the full return to the generation based on fossil fuels, which besides being highly polluting and harmful to human health, are inefficient and expensive.” .