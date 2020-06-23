A book has become the best testimony of some entrepreneurs who have had to face the ravages of COVID-19.

Entrepreneurship has become a key opportunity to face the COVID-19 pandemic that we are experiencing today.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the capacity that we professionals have found in being able to develop a business idea, since in this way more and more relevant guidelines can be patented.

As part of this work, there are a series of cases that help us to understand how they manage to face the reality that exists in the market and the adaptation that this requires.

In A Dead Entrepreneur: All That Happens Until Bankruptcy Arrives, Raúl Palacios Mollón testifies after creating a Startuo that specialized in gastromarketing, photography and social media.

According to the author, what started with a small project that was developed in his spare time, ended up becoming a company of great value, which went through all the stages of a company’s cycle, including facing the COVID pandemic- 19.

Within this book, the author testifies of his work with David García and Manuel Beltrán in the management of a company where complicated situations, business scenarios were experienced and how they faced various mistakes.

Palacios warns in this work that learning, mistakes and anecdotes are a key part of the trajectory that must be followed as a company, to face the reality of business today.

