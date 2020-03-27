On the other hand, the writer Fabrizio Mejía observed that the partisan intention on the part of the right has been erased.

In the event of the Covid-19, it is key that employers commit to the country in which they obtain their profits and be in solidarity with their employees, the journalist agreed Ana Lilia Pérez and the writer Fabrizio Mejía.

In interview for Aristegui Live, Mejía commented that during this week the world kept an eye on the contagion charts, which are now close to 600 thousand.

“In the case of Mexico it was remarkable how a part of the business community donated hospitals, money; there were calls to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and somehow this intention was erased from a partisan political party on the right or what the president calls ‘conservatives’ to say ‘are counting badly, see how on the Mexican border with states, on one side there are four cases and on the other 150 ′,” he observed.

Lee: Coppel gave 50 mp for health; Slim, medical team for a thousand mp and Germán Larrea a hospital: AMLO

He is a writer considered that the confinement has led the population to recognize that measurements were taken on time.

“There has been a recognition of public opinion to say ‘yes, yes we are that unequal country, we cannot stop things as other countries have done it’, and also, at this point it would not help too much if the economy stopped,” he said. .

However, he said that still the business sector needs to stop shielding itself with courage in the face of the pandemic and send their most vulnerable workers, such as older adults, home with pay.

Journalist Ana Lilia Pérez added that the global epidemic reaches Mexico amid diseases that were neglected for many years and that they became public health problems, which are now a powerful breeding ground for the lethality of this virus.

“Issues like the problem of diabetes, obesity, hypertension, that were already among our multifactorial public health problems, they are also the type of associated diseases that the World Health Organization has said, could complicate the state of a person who acquires this virus, ”he noted.

On the other hand, the journalist commented that according to the rating agencies and investment banks, Mexico will face a complex economic scenario.

Fabrizio Mejía added that in the case of Mexico companies need to advance wages, payments to suppliers and endure collections.

“The great Mexican fortunes should be in that, in addition to donating hospitals in Juchitán (Oaxaca), I think that part of entrepreneurs’ solidarity is lacking that they can lean on the billionaire shoulder for this job crisis that may come, “he said.

Pérez agreed that in this stage is key for the business community to demonstrate a real commitment to the country where they get their profits from.

“It is a time when, beyond solidarity in words, action must be taken, and that they have real commitments how we are going to get this boat afloat. “

He considered that the first measures taken by the federal administration to protect the most vulnerable population are fundamental, since a large part of the country’s population works informally.

“It seems to me that this is a key moment for put aside filiae or phobias between business groups and the federal government, and joint actions are proposed, but actions that are already emerging in the face of these worrying figures that could be generated in the economic contraction such as that which has been proposed by investment banks, “he pointed out.

This Friday, the IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, warned about the risk of a wave of bankruptcies and layoffs that can not only undermine the economic recovery but also damage the social fabric.

In this regard, Pérez mentioned that the pandemic is causing loss of life, wealth and jobs, which can cause very serious crises in countries that depend practically on remittances, such as those of Central America.

See the Analysis Table this Friday in Aristegui Live: