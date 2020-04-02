Business leaders met with López Obrador to propose a support plan for private initiative in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador received a group of Mexican businessmen at the National Palace who developed an economic revival plan that helps contain the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Headed by president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Carlos Salazar Lomelín, the delegation was formed by the president of the Association of Banks of Mexico, Luis Niño de Rivera; the president of the Mexican Business Council, Antonio Del Valle; and the president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin), Francisco Cervantes.

Given the forecasts of economic contraction that are expected for the end of 2020, and the damage that will result from the contingency measures for the coronavirus such as business closings and suspension of activities non-essential, businessmen promote a strategy to President López Obrador.

For his part, the president announced that next Sunday he will present his plan to face the economic crisis derived from the pandemic, as well as the fall in oil prices.