Entrepreneurs warned the government on Thursday that, if coronary virus containment measures are maintained, in 30 days food and products on the shelves may start to run out, said Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who said that this scenario could cause both a collapse as a scenario of social disorganization.

In a press conference at the door of the Supreme Court (STF), where he participated alongside President Jair Bolsonaro and a delegation of businessmen from a last-minute audience with the court’s president, Dias Toffoli, broadcast live on Bolsonaro’s social networks , Guedes said that the vital signs of the economy are still pulsating, amid restrictions adopted to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but that this may not be sustained.

“Everything is still organized. Only they (businessmen) are saying the following: there is a danger of starting to disorganize,” Guedes told reporters alongside the president and businessmen.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Brazil has more than 125,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus and which has already killed more than 8,500 people in the country. The number of daily deaths broke records on both Tuesday and Wednesday, which shows that the pandemic curve in Brazil is rising.

Guedes said that social protection measures, such as an emergency aid of 600 reais, are only a few months long.

“Although we are protected, the population and everyone has the resources, what if, in 30 days, the lights are off, the food is turned off, for national production?”, He asked.

“So, the alert that they (businessmen) gave is very important, which is the following: look, although there is still protection, the people still have the money in their hands, in 30 days it may start to be missing on the shelves, it may start to lack and disorganize Brazilian production. And then you enter a system not only of economic collapse, but of social disorganization “, he said.

On more than one occasion, however, the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, said that the food supply is guaranteed.

Bolsonaro has constantly criticized the social isolation measures adopted by governors and mayors to curb the spread of the virus, such as the closing of trade considered non-essential, and again defended this Thursday a resumption of the economy.

Social isolation is defended by the Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, health authorities of local governments and the World Health Organization as a fundamental tool to reduce the transmissibility of the virus and allow time for health systems to prepare themselves to meet the demand of infected by Covid-19, especially by beds in intensive care units (ICUs).

