To successfully adopt preventive measures against the pandemic, business organizations asked for details on agreements, uniform criteria and permanent dialogue.

The Business Coordinating Council and other private sector organizations formally requested a series of details for the application of the preventive measures agreement for Covid-19 mitigation, released March 24.

The business representations considered it necessary to clarify the scope of the provision, in order to determine which private sector companies should prepare to continue their operations.

In the brief, the entrepreneurs considered it vitally important combat Covid-19 medically and, at the same time, take the necessary precautions to limit the economic and social impact.

They reported that they have submitted to the authority a list of critical sectors and essential workers needed to maintain the services and functions that Mexicans depend on daily, and that they must be able to operate efficiently during the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with all the corresponding sanitary precautions.

They also stressed that it is important that it is the Federation that dictates the applicable regulations for this phase 2 and a possible phase 3, and in this way guarantee legal certainty for the operation of these sectors. In this way, there may be uniformity in the criteria for applying the three levels of government, in order to guarantee their effective implementation at the national level.

In addition, they recommended coordinating efforts so that at the federal, state or municipal level don’t limit yourself schedules or access to the different cities and towns of the Mexican Republic is restricted to transport, to guarantee the supply of products and the provision of services to the population during this pandemic.

The agencies asked Interpretation details for cases of suspension of activities and on the definition of vulnerable social groups.

They considered that in order to successfully adopt preventive measures that help mitigate and control the health risks of workers due to the spread of Covid-19, it is essential establish a permanent dialogue between the public and private sectors.

As a whole, it will be essential to agree on the ways in which the economy of workers and their families can be protected, conserving employment sources and avoiding the definitive closure of economic units, especially MSMEs, since if they do not achieve this alarming unemployment could be generated with serious implications for the national economy ”, they warned.