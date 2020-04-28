“I don’t like the way they agree, that they want to impose their plans on us,” says AMLO of the program.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not like the agreement between the private initiative and the multilateral development bank IDB Invest to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) against the economic impact of the new coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the Mexican Business Council, chaired by Antonio del Valle, and the member entity of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) announced a program to give loans for up to 12,000 million dollars (about 290,000 million pesos) to 30,000 MSMEs from Mexico, and called on local and international funders to join efforts.

According to a joint statement, the program seeks to maintain the continuity of productive activity and protect jobs.

Today, IDB Invest and CMN announce a program to finance more than 30,000 micro, small and medium-sized companies in Mexico for up to $ 12 billion annually. Strengthening the MSMEs is how we are going to overcome the economic situation of # covid_19mexico – Antonio del Valle Perochena (@AdelValleP) April 26, 2020

The announcement was backed by the Ministry of the Economy and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Congratulations, a very timely initiative to protect our production plant and employment. https://t.co/J79t8nMDBU – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 26, 2020

“I don’t like the modito”: AMLO

This Monday at the morning conference, a reporter asked the president for his opinion and added that the endorsement of the federal government was needed, but that is not indicated in the statement.

“If it does not cost the nation ahead because I cannot obtain money to rescue a sector of the population, when there are 60 million Mexicans in poverty, who is going to rescue them? That is immoral. I do not object, as long as it is not at the expense of the treasury, “he said.

After declaring that his government will not give a “guarantee” because it will not indebt the country, he declared: “I do not like the way they agree, that they want to impose their plans on us. If it is not like before. Before, economic and political power were the same, they fed each other, now they don’t. ”

In the statement, both parties reported that the agreement has the backing of the Ministry of Finance.

The program is based on financing through reverse factoring, a model where a lender (factoring company) acquires credits or accounts receivable from his client (buyer) and this client in turn receives liquidity quickly.

IDB Invest’s goal is to create a $ 3 billion program in reverse factoring lines of credit that complement the lines of this type of program that IDB Invest already has in Mexico, according to the statement.

IDB Invest will seek the collaboration and support of local commercial banks, international investors, and development banks to mobilize additional resources with the aim of expanding reverse factoring lines.

The credit product, revolving and with an average term of 90 days, will allow financing an estimated amount of up to 12,000 million dollars a year on invoices from 30,000 MSMEs suppliers in Mexico, the statement said.

The Mexican Business Council recalled that there are approximately 4.1 million MSMEs in the country, which contribute 42% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and generate 78% of employment.

However, only 23% obtain financing from commercial banks, so this reduced access to credit is one of the main limitations for the expansion and survival of MSMEs.

López Obrador’s reaction occurs in a context where private initiative has unsuccessfully asked for government support to confront the epidemic in Mexico.

The Federal Executive has focused its support plan on small businesses with loans for 25,000 pesos, and with the reinforcement of its social programs.

López Obrador has argued that large companies will benefit from the entry into force of the T-MEC, the trade agreement that replaces NAFTA.

