The success of personalized gifts in Brazil is not of today. Being a great option for companies – whether with internal or external actions – and also a key tool for disclosure, the market continues to expand in the country.

And, just to mention the cases in which personalized gifts are part of the memory of a corporate event, you can already feel the movement: according to data provided by ABEOC, Brazilian Association of Event Companies, the annual expenses with them reach R $ 219 billion – and, of course, a slice goes for disclosure.

It is in the face of a positive scenario that entrepreneurs understand that investing in the personalized gifts market can be a good deal. However, where to start?

For Caíque Pedrilli, entrepreneur and CEO of Hakuna Matata Brindes, it is necessary to study the market and “dive in” on the topic, without fear. “We know that competitive advantages must exist, but the basics must also be done,” he says. The entrepreneur points out that, to avoid primary mistakes, having the story of other entrepreneurs as a mirror and inspiration can be the solution.

“I took a lot of falls at the beginning of my career. To have an idea: my first company went bankrupt. All of this was a school and strengthened me. Now, my mission is to share the teachings so that other entrepreneurs don’t have to go through this and grow “, shares Caíque.

Shared knowledge is double knowledge

To encourage and strengthen new entrepreneurs in the area of ​​Personalized Gifts, Caíque divided his course into 10 modules, where he teaches how to set up a company from scratch. The topics covered are:

0 – Introduction;

1- The minimum necessary to open a gift company;

2 – Sales techniques;

3- Inbound Marketing;

4- Outbound Marketing;

5- Pricing;

6 – Financial Control;

7- Scheduling;

8- Hiring;

9 – Logistics;

10- Suppliers.

With the objective of promoting profit through the online sales channel, Brin10x is capable of transforming any gift company: regardless of its size or location.

The method available brings together a series of learnings that Caíque had over a decade of work and the teachings are passed on through classes, techniques and materials. Learn more: www.caiquepedrilli.com.br

Website: http://www.caiquepedrilli.com.br

