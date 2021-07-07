Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Closing of Acquisition of MediaDonuts

The company expands its digital platform to Southeast Asia in addition to its expansion to the US, Latin America and Europe

SANTA MÓNICA, California, July 07, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) (“Entravision” or “the Company”) today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of MediaDonuts, a leading brand-building and digital marketing performance company. operating in seven countries in the Asia Pacific region.

MediaDonuts, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Singapore, offers extensive digital advertising capabilities in conjunction with global and local media and technology companies. The company maintains strategic partnerships with some of the world’s leading social media platforms and technology companies, including Twitter, TikTok, Spotify, Criteo, and other exclusive business alliances. MediaDonuts’ digital solutions experts serve a customer base of more than 500 consumer and technology brands in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Cambodia.

“This is an excellent day for Entravision and we are delighted to officially welcome MediaDonuts to the Entravision family,” said Walter Ulloa, President and CEO of Entravision. “MediaDonuts is our second significant strategic digital acquisition in less than a year, following our successful acquisition of a majority shareholder in Cisneros Interactive. Today’s acquisition of MediaDonuts continues our long-term global and digital transformation strategy that includes the United States. United States, Latin America, Europe and Southeast Asia “.

“Our acquisition of MediaDonuts is in line with our goal of becoming one of the world’s leading digital marketing technology service providers,” said Juan Saldívar, Entravision’s Chief Digital Officer, Strategy and Responsibility. “We have already started collaborating with the MediaDonuts team on exciting and innovative projects and we continue to expand our global presence. I am confident that the experience of the MediaDonuts industry in the Southeast Asia region will be an important contribution to the growth strategy and Entravision’s global portfolio of digital offerings. “

Over the past 12 months, Entravision has significantly expanded its global reach. With the company’s entry into Southeast Asia, Entravision now serves digital customers in 33 countries. The Southeast Asia region has one of the fastest growing populations in the world, including 700 million people, 400 million of whom are digitally connected.

MediaDonuts’ sophisticated team of sales and media innovators has more than 80 employees who collectively support their clients in programmatic purchasing, technology and media planning and knowledge. MediaDonuts also maintains a media representation division that supports some of the biggest names in media and technology through its extensive sales organization throughout Southeast Asia. All MediaDonuts employees will remain with the company and Pieter-Jan de Kroon will continue to serve as CEO out of MediaDonuts’ Singapore office.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in 32 countries in Latin America, Europe and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations featuring nationally recognized and award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, serving SMEs in high-density Latin markets in the US and providing cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-driven platforms that enable advertisers to execute performance campaigns using bidding algorithms. with machine learning, together with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Hispanic markets of Latin America and the United States that represent the main technology platforms, and MediaDonuts, a leader in programmatic digital solutions in Southeast Asia. Entravision’s Class A common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the Company’s current expectations and intentions regarding the filing of your Form 10-K. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause that the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods will be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although it believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot guarantee that actual results will not materially differ from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. . Occasionally, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

