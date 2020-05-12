US Jews suffered the most anti-Semitic incidents last year since the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) began collecting records 40 years ago, the racism monitoring agency said on Tuesday.

The 2,107 anti-Semitic incidents recorded in 2019 in the U.S. include lethal attacks by armed men in a California synagogue and a New Jersey kosher market, as well as deadly stabbing at the home of a New York rabbi.

This is a 12% increase over the 1,879 incidents of 2018. Until then, the highest number had been recorded in 1994, when ADL reported several unsolved arson fires, crosses burning and shots fired from a passing car. .

The 2019 anti-Semitic incidents’ audit carried out counted 1,127 cases of harassment, 61 cases of physical aggression and 919 instances of vandalism. More than half of these attacks took place in New York City.

“This has been a year of unprecedented anti-Semitic activities, a time when many Jewish communities across the country have had direct encounters with hate,” said ADL chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt.

In the past few weeks, ADL has issued warnings about a continuing increase in incidents, saying that conspiracy theories linked to the coronavirus outbreak could aggravate anti-Semitism in the U.S.

Greenblatt has already blamed US President Donald Trump in part for the rise of anti-Semitism, saying he should have done more to repudiate the incidents, including a far-right demonstration in Virginia in 2017 during which those intoned anti-Jewish slogans. A protester opposed to the act was murdered.

