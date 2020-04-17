SÃO PAULO – After suffering death threats due to a research done with chloroquine in Manaus, researchers from Fiocruz and other institutions in the Amazon on Friday received several expressions of solidarity from the academy.

The Brazilian Society of Virology issued a note condemning the attacks. “The scientific exercise aims to notify and give ample access to the results obtained, ideally without conflict of interest. In addition, according to the penal code, intimidating someone by imposing fear of suffering unjust and serious harm is a threatening crime”, writes the entity.

They refer to a consortium formed by more than 70 professionals in the group called ChlorCovid-19 who were testing two dosages of chloroquine in critically ill patients, one low, which followed the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, and another high, which followed the that had been adopted in patients in China.

A few days after the research began, 11 patients, who were distributed between the two groups, died, but the news surfaced as if everyone was taking the highest dose.

The work, explains the virology society, “noted that the use of any of the doses of chloroquine did not change the number of deaths from covid-19 compared to the world average.” And that, “due to side effects, the high dose was immediately stopped and all participants started using the lowest dose”.

Just as the project’s researchers explained yesterday, society recalls that the study’s first conclusion was that critically ill patients with covid-19 should no longer use the recommended high dose and that the study does not allow the conclusion that low-dose chloroquine works or not for the disease.

“Researchers do not base their actions on ideological or partisan ties and their commitment is only to good science. Only the correct practice of science can save us from the current pandemic of the new coronavirus, in this way we plead, let the scientists work in peace !!! “concluded the note.

Earlier, the Deliberative Council of Fiocruz, an entity that is part of the project’s main researcher, the infectologist Marcus Lacerda, had also expressed himself, saying that “he considers the attacks that some of his researchers have been suffering on social networks” to be unacceptable.

Studies like this, says the institution, “are part of the science effort in the search for drugs and therapies that can contribute to overcome the uncertainties of the covid-19 pandemic”. The council reported that the CloroCovid-19 survey remains in progress, with approval from Conep.

“Fiocruz has been working tirelessly on several fronts of action and is publicly calling for the tranquility and security of its researchers, essential requirements for the development of its studies. It is essential to warn that the search for solutions cannot do without scientific rigor and time required to obtain safe results and that research must therefore remain outside the narrative field that builds hopes upon quick and yet inconclusive responses, “he says in the note.

“The Foundation unconditionally supports its body of researchers, who are absolutely committed to science and the search for solutions to face this pandemic, and reaffirms its commitment to the mission of producing, disseminating and sharing knowledge and technologies aimed at strengthening and the consolidation of the Unified Health System (SUS) and the promotion of health and quality of life for the Brazilian population. “

The State University of Amazonas, to which Lacerda and several other researchers of the project are linked, expressed “deep indignation and perplexity at the attacks suffered” by the scientists. “The attacks are aggressive, unfounded, sensational, full of political bias and demonstrate total ignorance of the scientific method,” said the institution in a note.

“The lack of capacity for interpretation by the aggressors and followers culminated in violent reactions to all the researchers in the study. At a time of crisis like the one in which we live, ideological biases hamper the execution of good science, as they divert the focus of researchers for uncomfortable and unfair situations like this. Science and not ‘guessing’ will lead us to success in fighting the covid-19 pandemic “, declared the university.

