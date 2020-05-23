Entities and organizations that act in defense of the environment issued a note repudiating the statement by Minister Ricardo Salles (Environment), who, in a ministerial meeting, declared that the government should take advantage of the “opportunity” brought by the pandemic of the new coronavirus to “pass the cattle “in regulatory measures.

According to Salles, his ministry is “the most difficult ‘to pass” any infralegal change “because’ all we do is stick to the Judiciary, the next day”.

“So for that we need to make an effort here while we are in this moment of tranquility in the aspect of press coverage, because all we talk about is covid and go on passing the cattle and changing all the rules and simplifying rules”, he said. “From Iphan, from the Ministry of Agriculture, from the Ministry of the Environment, from the Ministry of that, from the Ministry of that. Now it is time to join efforts to simplify the regulation… it is regulatory that we need, in all aspects”.

In a note, the Climate Observatory stated that Salles declared “his intention to destroy the environment by taking advantage of a catastrophe that stopped Brazil and kills tens of thousands of Brazilians”. “A minister not only willing to dismantle the rules of the portfolio itself, but calling on the entire government to do the same and asking for protection from the AGU”, says the entity.

“We hope that the Federal Public Ministry, STF and Congress will take immediate measures to remove Minister Ricardo Salles. By deliberately plotting against his own portfolio, he demonstrates that he has acted with a deviation in purpose,” said the Observatory.

The NGO WWF Brasil also repudiated the minister’s statements and what he called “a strategy to destroy the legal framework for protecting the environment”. The organization’s executive president said it was “unacceptable for a minister who wanted to use the deaths of thousands of Brazilians to act in illegality”.

“Minister Ricardo Salles’ speech exposes his awareness that what he is proposing is illegal, and that therefore he resents the threat that Justice can bring to his intentions. He explains that he acts against national interests, in silence, oblivious to a wide discussion that embraces the desires of society “, stated the organization.

In a note, Salles stated that he has always defended “reducing bureaucracy and simplifying rules, in all areas, with common sense and everything within the law”.

Geographer Marcos Pedlowski, a professor at the State University of Norte Fluminense, declared that Salles “will create more embarrassment” for the country in economic and political relations by making “the process of dismantling he commands in front” explicit.

“Contrary to what Bolsonaro administration members seem to believe, the post-pandemic period will not be as tolerant of the environmental destruction underway in Brazil,” he said. “But more than ever, Salles has stamped the label ‘Exterminator of the environment’ on his forehead. There is nothing more fair for those who take advantage of a deadly pandemic to destroy the environmental governance that was hard built in Brazil.”

Greenpeace issued a note stating that Salles “believes that people dying in line at hospitals are a good opportunity to move forward on their anti-environmental project”.

“But there is no space for him to ‘pass his cattle’. Society remains attentive, the Federal Court judging his actions, and the satellites that measure the increase in deforestation attesting the result of his policy,” said the entity.

Speaking, Minister Ricardo Salles

“I have always advocated reducing bureaucracy and simplifying standards, in all areas, with common sense and everything within the law. The tangle of irrational rules hinders investments, job creation and, therefore, sustainable development in Brazil.”

Read the full note from the Climate Observatory

We watched this Friday (22) a Minister of State declaring his intention to destroy the environment in the country taking advantage of a catastrophe that stopped Brazil and kills tens of thousands of Brazilians. A minister not only willing to dismantle the rules of his own portfolio, but calling on the entire government to do the same and asking for protection from the AGU.

We hope that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, STF and Congress will take immediate measures to remove Minister Ricardo Salles. By plotting intentionally against his own portfolio, he demonstrates acting with a deviation of purpose.

The consequences of keeping Salles in office will be very serious for the country. The revelation of the government’s objective and the method of destroying environmental regulations further exposes Brazil, whose economy was already shaken before the pandemic. It eliminates our international credibility once and for all, creates risk for investors and increases the loss of our ability to do business. In short, the anti-environmental policy of Jair Bolsonaro and his minister costs us, in addition to environmental degradation, jobs and lives.

Read the full WWF-BRAZIL note

WWF-Brasil comes to the public to express its indignation at the strategy of destroying the legal framework for protecting the environment in Brazil evidenced by the speech of the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, during a ministerial meeting held on April 22 and released in the afternoon this Friday, May 22nd.

It is not surprising that Minister Ricardo Salles has been working, since the beginning of his mandate, to weaken the rules and institutions created to defend our environmental heritage. It is not by chance that 2019 was the year with the greatest deforestation in the Amazon in a decade, and this year’s figures show that we will surpass this mark. Administrative paralysis in his ministry and the bodies associated with it is notorious. Despite this, it is shocking to note his intention to take advantage of the greatest economic and health tragedy in many generations, a pandemic that has already resulted in tens of thousands of lives lost, in order to, in his words, ‘pass the cattle’.

Minister Ricardo Salles’ speech exposes his awareness that what he is proposing is illegal, and therefore resents the threat that Justice may bring to his intentions. He exposes that he acts against national interests, in silence, oblivious to a wide discussion that embraces the desires of society.

Brazil needs a minister equal to the importance that the Environment has for the country. It is essential that the appropriate legal provisions are applied.

Read the full Greenpeace note:

The Bolsonaro government, embodied in Salles’ speech, makes clear what society has been denouncing since the first day of this government’s mandate, the project to dismantle the country’s environmental protection conditions. A Minister of the Environment, who in this project, even uses the death of the victims of the pandemic to violently pass this policy of destruction.

Salles believes that people dying in line at hospitals is a good opportunity to move forward on his anti-environmental project. He believes that the absence of the media spotlight, properly directed to the pandemic, would be enough to do what he wants. But there is no room for him to “spend his cattle”. Society remains attentive, the Federal Court judges its actions, and the satellites that measure the increase in deforestation attesting the result of its policy. Bolsonaro won the elections, but did not win a blank check to end the forest and the indigenous peoples, ministers like it or not.

