New Delhi [EFE].- The Indian film actor Irrfan Khan, known worldwide for his roles in “The Life of Pi” or “Slumdog Millionaire”, died this Wednesday at the age of 53 in the city of Bombay, a mecca of the film industry in Bollywood.

“Surrounded by love and his family for whom he lived, he left us to go to heaven leaving a true legacy. We pray for him and hope he is at peace, “Khan’s family said in a statement.

The actor, who rose to stardom in Indian cinema and built a solid international career, revealed two years ago that he suffered from a neuroendocrine tumor, a very rare type of cancer.

In this file photo, taken in 2016, actors Omar Sy, Irrfan Khan, director Ron Howard and actor Tom Hanks pose during a photo shoot on the eve of the world premiere of the movie “Inferno” in Florence. (Giusi Sproviero / .)

Khan had been hospitalized this week in a Bombay hospital to be treated for a colon infection.

“Irrfan had a strong spirit, he is someone who fought to the end and always inspired everyone who approached him,” added the actor’s family, which debuted in 1988 with the iconic Mira Nair film “Salaam Bombay “

Khan appeared in internationally produced films such as “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008), “La vida de Pi” (2012), “Jurassic World” (2015), and “Inferno” (2016), in addition to starring in dozens of Bollywood movies such as “Maqbool” (2003), “The Lunchbox” (2013), “Haider” (2014), “Piku” (2015) or “Hindi Medium” (2017).

Her last appearance, released a few days before the confinement in India established on March 25 on the occasion of the coronavirus, was in “Angrezi Medium”, a film that tells the misadventures of an Indian businessman to get his daughter to fulfill her dream of study in London.

The Bollywood world and Indian politicians paid tribute to the iconic actor and expressed their condolences on social media.

“My dear friend Irfaan (sic), you fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you… we will meet again ”, regretted the Indian film director Shoojit Sircar on Twitter, who directed Khan in“ Piku ”.

