The entertainment industry has been one of the hardest hit by measures taken by the government that prohibit social activities to prevent crowds. Following this decision, the leisure sector has a direct impact due to the lack of income due to the total closure of the massive events and calls for alternatives to gradually restore the economy.

“If they don’t let us open, there will be a debacle, historic unemployment and bankruptcies. We will have to beg for even more federal aid. They must create awareness of the economic problem that is looming if we do not produce as a society again. The local and federal government is giving aid with checks, but people forget that the government thrives on what the private sector produces, ”argued Federico Stubbe, Jr., president of the Prisa Group. The executive of the company developing housing projects, hotels and the T-Mobile District, who had to postpone – due to the curfew the opening of Coca Cola Music Hall in March – feels that measures must be taken with a sense of urgency to avoid irreparable damage to the economy.

“They are going to see thousands of people on the street next year, so we must move cautiously to return to the battle and have a productive society. We must remember that we are on a bankrupt Island. It is necessary to return to the load so that the government can be sustained, because if not, the levels of unemployment will be unsustainable and we will not be able to rise. This has to be already! ”, He said.

Stubbe called on the government to make more flexible some sectors that, in its opinion, can continue to work by following strict security measures to avoid Covid-19 infections.

“Certain operations must already be allowed. In my opinion, many jurisdictions are allowing, not critical construction, but general construction. We are proposing that they allow us to build in the ‘open sites’, where workers do not have to be close to each other and with due precautions from OSHA and the CDC, ”he said, concerned about the construction of the T-Mobile District that had to be stopped by the executive order.

The aforementioned entertainment project with enormous potential to attract local and international tourism, located within the San Juan Convention Center district, where the Prisa Group also has several hotels that have been affected by the pandemic, could begin operating during the third quarter of the current year. “Summer will be very slow for entertainment events, but we hope to return in August or September. We are evaluating the feeling of people with the idea of ​​congregating and when the tourist expects to be able to travel. We are coordinating with our partners to make the decisions that the market allows us, a visibility to the future. We want to open to the public, but when international coverage can be carried out, with a message of recovery at the right time, “he added of the various recreational activities for which nearly 300 employees had been hired, who are currently on hiatus.

As for the marketing of the Island, the also member of the board of the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), understands that investment must be expanded to promote the image of Puerto Rico and be prepared once the Country reopens to the market as a leisure, meeting or business tourism option.

“A campaign is needed so that people see the Island as a safe option and we must prepare now, because many destinations will ask to visit them. We must find that the message stalls, “he said.

Concerts and group activities

The ASM Global company with 300 facilities on five continents and 61,000 employees, which manages the Coliseum of Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Convention Center, Coca Cola Music Hall and the Old Casino, also looks to a future that will be evaluated according to the effects of the pandemic and government measures.

“Our industry precisely promotes social rapprochement and what is happening directly affects us. We have 200 permanent employees working from home, others performing maintenance on the facilities we manage and others taking accumulated days. We also have between 500 and 600 employees who are activated at events. We see this situation week by week. It is very difficult to predict new dates, ”said Jorge Pérez, general manager of the Convention Center and Coca Cola Music Hall, who could not specify the impact of the company on an economic level.

Despite the uncertainty regarding the time it will take for the emergency to return to normal operations, ASM Global has been rescheduling the concerts.

“We are looking at dates for August and we are monitoring everything on a daily basis. This is going to take a while and we are going to integrate gradually, following the guidelines of the local and federal government. We are brainstorming innovative ideas so that when we return we can counter losses and make sure the visitor experience is safe, ”he said of the two million visitors they receive annually at the local facilities they manage.

Without precedents

Pérez emphasized that what is being experienced at this time cannot be compared with any other situation, since the effect is worldwide, unlike other crises that the industry has faced.

“I have spoken with colleagues from Australia, Hawaii and England and we all go through the same thing. Before, the problems were regional and we gave each other support as happened in Hurricane Maria, but now we are all affected. Elsewhere there is already a reduction in personnel and operating costs, “said the general manager. In very similar situations are casinos, cinemas, and other entertainment centers whose operations are totally stopped, with no actual reopening date.