The categories of consumption in shows, free time, hotels and restaurants, have turned out to be the most affected throughout the health emergency in the country by the coronavirus, revealed the analysis Trends in consumption by COVID-19, prepared by the Fintonic company.

Through a statement, the personal finance application that manages and advises more than 80,000 users in Mexico, detailed that once the authority in Mexico declared Phase 3 of the contingency, the consumption of Mexicans has been modified.

He stated that in week 17, when phase 3 of the emergency was declared, the most affected categories were shows, with a 93 percent drop in consumption; free time, with a decrease of 89 percent; hotel, with 88 percent less and restaurant, down 74 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

He highlighted that all the categories included in the analysis, including those such as pharmacy, doctor and supermarket that at first glance would seem to be gaining in consumption, presented significant losses since weeks before phase 2 was declared.

However, he said, from week 13 onwards, negative numbers are pronounced along with the other categories and mark a before and after in consumption.

This suggests, he explained, that Mexicans have chosen to save even on pharmacy or supermarket purchases and have decided to spend only on what is necessary.

José Gabriel Carrasco, country manager of Fintonic in Mexico, said that at the same time, the people who are saving the most are those who rely on personal finance management instruments, which show savings of 15 to 25 percent more.

“From Fintonic we want to accompany those who still do not control their expenses to be encouraged to do so through our platform,” he said.

The analysis Trends in consumption by COVID-19, is based on real aggregated and anonymous data of more than 80 thousand online banking clients that have carried out transactions in various consumption items from January 1 to May 3, 2020, he explained.

